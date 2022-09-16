Now that we’re less than one month away from the premiere of The CW’s Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, production is inviting fans to get to know the main players a bit better. While we’ve already met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) during the original series, and via a multitude of promo trailers and images, the new show will see them in their youth, fresh-faced and unaware of the tragedy and danger that lies ahead.

In a clip released to the show’s Twitter account, which you can see below, we’re given a peak as to just how much of a butt kicking baddie Mary was, even as a 19-year-old. Nicknamed “The Head Honcho,” we see the demon slaying group’s leader take down bad guy after bad guy while John tries to keep up. It seems her mantra with the new-to-the business John will be “stop helping,” as the Vietnam vet just keeps getting in her way. The end of the clip sees a playful and flirty moment between the two eventual lovebirds, filling us with a lot of feelings on what’s to come over the upcoming series.

In The Winchesters, audiences will be transported back to 1972 with a newly returned John Winchester coming home from the Vietnam War. Hoping to discover secrets from his family’s past, John quickly bites off more than he can chew. Lucky for him, this is how he’ll meet his eventual wife, Mary. From a long lineage of demon hunters, Mary is also on a journey of self and family discovery when her path crosses with the soldier. As secrets begin to reveal themselves, the two pair up along with a group of other young hunters, to take down the evil forces that surround them.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'The Winchesters': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Supernatural' Prequel

Along with Donnelly and Rodgers, the series will feature an ensemble cast including Jojo Fleites, Bridget Regan, Demetria McKinney, and Bianca Kajlich. While we aren’t totally certain if he’ll hold a bigger, more physical role at some point down the road, Supernatural alum, Jensen Ackles, will be the voice of it all as the show’s narrator. Ackles played Dean Winchester in the original series, one of two brothers (the other, Sam, who was played by Jared Padalecki) in which the show centered on. The duo are the sons of Mary and John, and in a universe filled with portals and time hopping, there’s always a chance that we’ll see the boys, and maybe more familiar faces, in The Winchesters.

Something else we’re looking forward to hearing is the music that will be used in the series. Supernatural was well known for their homages and incredible use of classic rock, specifically Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son”, and with The Winchesters set back in one of the greatest decades for the genre, we’re excited to see what tunage awaits us.

You can check out the intro to Mary below and tune into The CW on October 8 when The Winchesters premieres its debut episode.