Editor's Note : This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Winchesters.

The Winchesters showrunner has spoken about the necessity to complicate things for John and Mary. With new characters Kyle and Betty appearing in Episode 3, Robby Thompson promises fans should expect the unexpected, whilst also remembering the lead characters have histories beyond the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thompson explained that throwing complications into the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) was important for their development. “When we first talked about the show, we asked, ‘What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids’ lives were,’” Thompson explained. “They weren’t just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn’t a monster case. What was life like for them?’”

The creator revealed that the appearance of new characters, Kyle (Ryan McCartan) and Betty (Andrea Londo), will help establish John and Mary’s past as well as provide a new complication for their relationship going forward. “That’s where Kyle and Betty came in very early in the process. We just started talking about: what is the world that John left behind, and what is the world that Mary has been ignoring and longing for? And those two characters stepped very quickly into the picture,” Thompson said.

Episode 3 of The Winchesters, ‘You’re Lost Little Girl,’ saw new characters Kyle and Betty come into the picture, disrupting the evolving relationship between the two leads. During the episode, a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas, by the name of Betty was introduced. With some very comfortable interactions with John, it was apparent the two characters shared previous chemistry, and was confirmed later in the episode when Betty returned an engagement ring to him. Whilst the two have agreed to remain friends, it was made clear that Betty was the one to turn down John’s proposal before he left for Vietnam. John did share a few heartfelt moments with Mary throughout the episode, but a further complication came in the form of Kyle, who takes Mary to see a movie.

Thompson has promised that John and Mary’s love story will continue to have complications from now onwards, hinting that Betty and Kyle may play a role. “You will definitely see more of Kyle, and you’ll definitely see more of Betty in future episodes,” Thompson said in the interview. “We like to complicate things for our characters, and there will definitely be some more complications.” This comes after the creator also indicated the third episode, which aired October 25, aimed to further establish Mary and John’s relationship, including the radio conversation between the pair.

The Winchesters is a spin-off prequel series of the hit fantasy drama, Supernatural. Set in the 1970s, the show follows the love story between Mary Campbell and John Winchester (parents of Supernatural’s lead characters, Sam and Dean Winchester) as they fight monsters together and search for their missing fathers. Other cast members include Nida Khurshid (Latika Desai), Jojo Fleites (Carlos Cervantez), Demetria McKinney (Ada Monroe), Bianca Kajlich (Millie Winchester), Bridget Regan (Rockin’ Roxy), and Tom Welling (Samuel Campbell). It has recently been announced that Richard Speight Jr will be returning as Loki in future episodes. The show is executive produced by Supernatural alums Jensen Ackles (who reprises his role of Dean Winchester) and his wife Danneel Ackles (who reprises her role of Anael), and written by Thompson.

The Winchesters airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW and streams on The CW app on Fridays.