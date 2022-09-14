Just when we thought we couldn’t handle anymore The Winchesters content, The CW hit us with another poster. But, who are we kidding? We’ll always take more first looks and teasers when it comes to the Supernatural origin story! Those behind the series have been incredibly kind when it comes to trailers and the like, giving us an idea of what we can expect when what’s being billed as “A Supernatural Love Story” premieres on October 11.

Centered around the show’s main characters, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the latest image shows the soon-to-be couple standing tall while a storm brews in the background. If there’s one thing we know about the will-be family, it’s that they love their jackets! Both John and Mary are rocking a jacketed look while standing in a spooky, desolate graveyard.

As for the casting behind these two, we can tell that both characters’ grown up versions, who we’ve seen plenty of in Supernatural, went into the decision-making process with both Rodger and Donnelly resembling the adult versions of John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith), respectively. There’s even a bit of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) in each of them, but particularly in Rodgers’ John with his Sam-like hair and cheekbones that could cut glass.

Image via The CW

While several other Supernatural spinoffs have been in the works over the two years since the original series took its final bow, none of them stuck until Ackles and his wife, Daneel Ackles, found themselves bored at home during the COVID-19 lockdown dreaming of the Winchester family origin story. And just like that, The Winchesters began to take off. After getting the green light from Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, the two moved forward with Supernatural producer, Robbie Thompson, to get the ball rolling on the series.

Lending his voice as the show’s narrator, Ackles’ Dean will take audiences on the journey of how his parents met all the way back in 1972. We can expect to catch plenty of callbacks to Supernatural, so be sure to brush up on your history before then! Along with Rodgers and Donnelly, the series will feature an ensemble cast including Jojo Fleites, Bridget Regan, Demetria McKinney, and Bianca Kajlich.

As yesterday marked the seventeenth anniversary of the premiere episode of Supernatural, there’s never been a better time to get your binge on and remind yourself of everything we learned about the family business and the mysterious Men of Letters, who will absolutely be making a comeback in The Winchesters. You can check out the new poster below.