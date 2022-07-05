While summer may be in full swing with many of us enjoying the extra hours of daylight, we can't forget fall is right around the corner. While it’s tough to know that the days will be getting shorter and colder, there’s plenty to look forward to during the spooky season. Along with those crunchy leaves, hot beverages, and sweater weather, those of us who are TV and movie obsessed also know that the season will bring with it a wide array of new content for our cozy viewing pleasure. And on that note, today The CW has announced its premiere dates for a highly anticipated slate of shows including the big reveal of spin-off series’ The Winchesters and Walker Independence.

Kicking it all off on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. will be the Season 3 premiere of DC’s Stargirl. The second season of the DC Universe turned CW hit followed teenage high school student, Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), as she tried to keep her town safe from those who threatened it. Between the everyday struggles of being a teenager, Courtney came face-to-face with bad guy Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and dealt with an even bigger threat - summer school. Following the Season 3 debut of DC’s Stargirl, things will get spooky and funny with a new episode of Wellington Paranormal from 9:00 - 9:30 p.m. followed by an encore episode from 9:30 - 10:00.

One month later, the fall slate really heats up when new episodes of your favorite CW series begin dropping on the regular with the U.S. premiere of Canadian drama, Family Law on Sunday, October 2 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. The show follows Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite), an attorney and recovering alcoholic who’s trying to get back into the swing of things after her life is torn apart by her addiction. Assigned to her idea of a hellish probation, she must work in family law with her estranged father, Harry (Victor Garber). The storyline will also follow Abigail in her personal life as she attempts to forge relationships with her half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu) and half-sister Lucy (Genelle Williams), both of whom she’s meeting for the first time. The Season 4 premiere of the CBS turned CW procedural crime drama, Coroner will air after Family Law from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 6 Essential Episodes of 'Supernatural' to Rewatch Before 'The Winchesters'

Wednesday, October 5 will bring about a new episode of DC’s Stargirl from 8:00-9:00 p.m. with the butt-kicking Olivia Liang-led crime series Kung Fu following it up with the debut of its third season from 9:00-10:00 p.m. Next up, it’s the double header we’ve all been waiting for. Jared Padalecki’s Texas Ranger is back when both Walker and its brand-new prequel series, Walker: Independence air on Thursday, October 6, 8:00-9:00 p.m. and 9:00-10:00 p.m. respectively. Heading into its third season, Walker will continue to follow the life and job of its titular Texas Ranger while Walker Independence will tell the story of how the Walker family ended up in the Lone Star State and the bloody and action-filled background surrounding the family.

Wrapping up the week and heading into the weekend, the network will bring the tunes when on Friday, October 7. they drop part one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival from 8:00-10:00 p.m. with the second installation to follow the next day, Saturday, October 8, during the same time slot. The following week is absolutely stacked with a double header of the Daniel Ezra-led sports drama All American Season 5 landing on Monday, October 10 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. The series will be chased by its spin-off production, All American: Homecoming which will debut its second season from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11 brings two highly anticipated series premieres: The Winchesters and Professionals. Serving as a prequel story to the 15-season Supernatural, The Winchesters will follow the story of how the Winchester family’s matriarch and patriarch, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) respectively, met and the business that brought them together. The Winchesters will drop from 8:00-9:00 p.m. and will be followed by the series premiere of Professionals from 9:00-10:00 p.m. Starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser, the new series is a follow-the-money crime drama that promises to bring the action and intrigue during its debut season.

Friday, October 14 is all about the laughs as both Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line is it Anyway drop their season premieres at 8:00-9:00 p.m. and 9:00-9:30 p.m. respectively. Set to follow it up from 9:30-10:00 p.m. will be an encore episode of Whose Line is it Anyway. Finally, Saturday, October 22 will see the series premiere of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars. The debut episode will air from 8:00-9:00 p.m. with the season premiere of World’s Funniest Animals to follow from 9:00-9:30 p.m.

And there you have it! The official lineup of premieres hitting The CW this fall. We’ve got a lot to look forward to in the way of returning stories and new takes on old favorites. The CW is setting up to be the place to be to catch your new favorite series this fall.