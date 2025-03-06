The wait didn't stretch for too long, but fans of new anime series Wind Breaker were already eager to check out new episodes from the show. Luckily for them, Crunchyroll revealed this week that they can start counting down the days till Season 2. The new episodes will continue to chronicle the story of Hakura Sakura (voiced by Yuma Uchida in the original Japanese and by Austin Tindle in the English dub), who needs to prove his worth through school fights. Season 2 will premiere around the same time that the debut season did last year: episodes start rolling out on April 3, less than a month from now.

The trailer for Wind Breaker Season 2 goes straight to the point: an all-out war is breaking loose. In Season 1, Sakura was surprised by the fact that his schoolmates chose to fight with him rather than against him. Now, they will all have to team up in order to protect Makochi. The problem is, once you become a local legend, you attract the attention of even more powerful enemies that will come for you — and this is what is going to happen in Season 2.

While Keel and Bofuring go head to head, fans will get to enjoy once again some of the best fights in the recent history of anime. Season 1 of Wind Breaker was regarded as one of the best action anime released in 2024, and the series has established a high bar for itself when it comes to fights, emotional conflicts and all-out brawls — all of which is also teased in the trailer.

Is 'Wind Breaker' Based On a Manga?

Wind Breaker was first released as a webtoon series, and the anime is part of the growing manhwa movement — stories that are told in anime format but hail from South Korea rather than from Japan. The original webtoon was created by Yongseok Jo in 2013, so fans of the original story have waited a decade to see an adaptation come to life. Episodes from Season 2 are directed by Toshifumi Akai, who also helmed episodes of Fate/Grand Order and Spy x Family. The director also helmed all episodes from Wind Breaker Season 1.

This is just one of the exciting anime series that are slated to return this year. By becoming a must-watch title last year, Wind Breaker entered the list of most-anticipated 2025 titles, which includes DanDaDan Season 2, Kaiju no. 8 Season 2, One Punch Man Season 3 and My Hero Academia Season 8.

Crunchyroll starts rolling out new episodes of Wind Breaker on April 3. You can check out the trailer above.

Source: Aniplex USA YouTube channel