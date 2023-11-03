The Big Picture Wind River successfully addresses the issue of America's treatment of Indigenous people, but falls into the trap of the white savior narrative.

White writers risk cultural appropriation when telling stories about Indigenous Americans, misrepresenting their culture and perpetuating stereotypes.

When non-Indigenous writers make films about Indigenous Americans, it alters and potentially misrepresents their recorded history, claiming their stories as their own.

Taylor Sheridan's directorial debut, Wind River, is a slow journey of emotional whiplash with an explosive ending that leaves you feeling guilty. Guilty that you are powerless to help the characters in this modern western, and guilty that you may be an ignorant to the suffering of the Indigenous community on the Wind River Reservation, or maybe angry at someone. In any case, the film succeeds in making you point a guilty finger somewhere. While the intention of the film is commendably noble, given that it is based on real-life stories of missing Indigenous women, the message is problematic. As long as the stories told are those of Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen), instead of Natalie (Kelsey Asbille) and Natalie's father (Gil Birmingham), then the problem will be perpetuated. Can filmmakers like Taylor Sheridan, who is non-Indigenous, tell the stories of Indigenous Americans?

To jog your memory, Wind River follows Cory, a wildlife officer on the Wind River Reservation as he teams up with Jane, a rookie FBI agent, to investigate the murder of Natalie, a teenage Indigenous American girl. Through the investigation, it's revealed that Natalie is not the only Indigenous American woman who has been murdered. Cory, a white man previously married to an Indigenous American woman, lost his daughter in similar mysterious circumstances, which makes him particularly interested in the case as a way of redeeming himself for his past regrets. Without adequate resources and knowledge of how to navigate the harsh reservation conditions, Jane must rely on Cory and the Indigenous community's goodwill to succeed.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Wind River' Gives Depth to Indigenous American Characters but Falls Into Old Traps

Wind River's Ben Shoyo (Graham Greene), and Gil Birmingham's Martin Hanson have such depth as characters, but still, the story is about Jeremy Renner's character, Cory, and Elizabeth Olsen's character, Jane, saving the day. Even with the white savior narrative, Wind River is a marked improvement for westerns. Indigenous Americans in films have often been put into stereotypical roles. They can be the faceless and voiceless savages, and some films sadly still perpetuate this stereotype that was a staple in the Golden Age of Westerns (1940 -1960). John Ford's 1939 classic Western, Stagecoach, comes to mind. Stagecoach is a film about a group of travelers on a stagecoach riding through a dangerous Indigenous Apache territory led by a cruel chieftain named Geronimo. An announcement is made that Geronimo's warriors are on the warpath. The film that introduced the legendary John Wayne to the big scene is guilty in every way of the problems associated with white writers writing stories of Indigenous Americans.

One character says about the Apache, "You don't see any of those (signs), they strike like rattlesnakes." If you look at the film closely, the Apaches are shown in dramatic long shots where they are often riding horses wildly and wielding bows. They remain largely faceless and voiceless. In one scene, one of the white officers says, “He had a brush with them last night” and points at an Indigenous American man standing in the background. “How do we know he is not lying?” another officer asks, but instead of asking the Native American man, he turns to the other officers for an answer. “He is a Cheyenne, they hate the Apaches more than we do,” the first officer replies. The Apache, in this case, are in the film not to present their side of the story, but to be seen and not to be heard. This is replicated until the '90s when the Westerns had a new boom, and there was more sensitivity in the portrayal of Indigenous Americans.

On the other hand, John Wayne's character and the characters on his "right side of the story" are shown at a closer range, giving the viewer a we-here versus them-there feeling. Stagecoach has double the issues. It is adapted from a short story written by a non-Native writer. The problem with that is that in such an adaptation, the prejudices are already baked into the book, and they are more likely to be intensified through film.

In Wind River, Taylor Sheridan does well to reflect on these portrayals, and in ways more than one, avoids many tropes associated with westerns. He puts a woman in power at the forefront of a major operation and not because something happened to her life that forced her to adapt for the role (à la Natalie Portman's portrayal of Jane whose husband was badly injured, and she had to protect the family in Jane Got a Gun). He portrays the Indigenous American characters are fully fleshed out. However, while Wind River escapes some of the trappings of the classic western, Wind River is burdened by the white savior narrative. Yes, Sheridan's point is that America's treatment of Indigenous peoples has been a stain on its national character, but is it Jane and Cory that must come to their rescue? Is the story about Natalie or is it about Jane and Cory's investigation?

Non-Native Writers Telling Indigenous American Stories Risk Cultural Appropriation

Commendably, Sheridan has been quoted by the Guardian saying, "The big joke on reservations is the white guy that shows up and says: 'My grandma is Cherokee."' To avoid that path, he visited the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota for his Wind River research, where he made friends with some of the reservation’s Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone populations and learned firsthand their experiences. The valuable knowledge he must have gained is evident in the film, such as when he shows FBI agent Jane barging into Natalie's father's house insisting on seeing his wife in the bedroom without any consideration for the community's culture, and experiences the pain that this causes to the victims. Martin, Natalie's father, breaks down as a result of the pain of the loss of a daughter and the subsequent humiliation he receives from Jane.

The problem with this approach is that it lacks nuance when it portrays of Indigenous Americans as victims with no defense. Jane faces no consequences for her action, other than guilt for her own ignorance and the lesson that she must do better next time. While Wind River is hardly the most damning example of cultural appropriation, the risk of taking away the nuances of the community it is trying to represent looms large.

Non-Native writers also appropriate Indigenous Americans' culture by knowingly or inadvertently misrepresenting it, a phenomenon that has occurred many times. One of the most memorable examples in recent times is the call for a boycott of James Cameron's blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water, by Native and Indigenous communities. At the heart of the boycott was Cameron's reported statements about his inspiration for the film pulling from the Lakota Sioux's dispossession of land. The film's alleged misrepresentation of the Indigenous Community's culture did not help.

Non-Native Writers Making Indigenous American Films Alters Indigenous Americans' Recorded History

Art has been one way to preserve history, and since the advent of film at the turn of the 19th Century, it has become increasingly effective at retelling it. However, when non-Native writers center their stories on non-Native characters and change the facts of history, Indigenous Americans' history is at risk of being misrepresented. Although Wind River is not a biopic, films that are fictionalized but presented as inspired by true events can be misleading. Look at Pocahontas, the beloved Disney fantasy princess film with a titular character who is an Indigenous American and a symbol of love. The actual Pocahontas' life was arguably more of a tragedy than one about star-crossed lovers. While not every filmmaker has ill-intent, and indeed some might even be uplifted by the community they're telling the story about, the industry needs more Indigenous American filmmakers and storytellers reclaiming the narrative.

Taylor Sheridan's Wind River addresses issues that need to be looked into, no doubt. And Sheridan has tried to be sensitive about using Native American characters in his stories — something he likes to do often. But he has gone on record saying that Wind River, "actually changed a law, where you can now be prosecuted if you're a U.S. citizen for committing rape on an Indian reservation," adding that, "All social change begins with the artist, and that's the responsibility you have." However, these claims were quickly countered and denied by the Native social justice organization Illuminative. They commented that Sheridan's attempt to take credit for the passing of a law that the Native community has advocated for is "gross," and added that "Wind River perpetuates the myth that the FBI investigate [Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People] cases."

Culture, history, and representation are at the core of any community's art, and writers like Sheridan cannot purport to know better the story of Indigenous Americans. If established non-Native, especially white, writers want stories of Indigenous Americans told, they need to take a back seat and let Indigenous Americans take the lead in telling their own stories.

Wind River is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

