Succession star Alan Ruck has joined the cast of Castle Rock Entertainment’s Wind River: The Next Chapter, Deadline has reported. He’s joined by original Wind River alum Gil Birmingham, Kali Reis and Tatanka Means in the ensemble cast. The crime drama is helmed by Kari Skogland and is currently in production in Calgary. Further rounding off the cast are Martin Sensmeier, Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, and Chaske Spencer.

The original 2017 film Wind River, directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, saw hunter Corey Lambert (Jeremy Renner) helping rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate the murder of a young woman on the Wyoming Native American reservation of Wind River. The sequel is written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman, and will follow Sensmeier’s Chip Hanson as a newly minted tracker for U.S. Fish & Game, who on the heels of his appearance in Wind River comes to aid the FBI but gets embroiled in a “desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home.”

Where Have You Seen The Next Chapter's Cast Before?

Ruck plays fan favorite Connor Roy on HBO’s hit series Succession, which returns on March 26 for its fourth and final season. Recently, he also recently appeared in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout which is getting much critical acclaim. Perhaps he’s best known for roles in ABC’s Spin City and cult classic movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He’ll be next seen in Amazon’s The Burial, starring alongside Jurnee Smollett, Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx among others.

Well known to have played Billy Black in the Twilight franchise, Birmingham currently stars in Sheridan’s much-acclaimed series Yellowstone. He previously collaborated with the creator on the thriller Hell or High Water that Sheridan scripted for Lionsgate. He recently appeared on series like FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven and Netflix’s Pieces of Her. Means recently appeared on FX’s Reservation Dogs, and he’ll be next seen in Marvel’s Disney+ series Echo, and will also portray John Wren, one of the first Native American FBI agents, in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical crime drama based on the book by David Grann. Reiss is set to lead the fourth season of HBO’s acclaimed crime anthology True Detective along with Jodie Foster, as well as will star opposite Sean Penn in Open Road’s paramedic drama, Black Flies.

No release date for Wind River: The Next Chapter has been announced.