The sequel to Taylor Sheridan's 2017 thriller Wind River has added some new names to its cast. According to Deadline, Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer have signed on for Wind River: The Next Chapter, which is currently in production in Calgary. Further details on the characters the trio will play haven't been revealed.

The original film, written and directed by Sheridan, followed U.S Fish & Wildlife agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) as they investigated the mysterious death of a young woman named Natalie Hanson (Kelsey Asbille) on the Wind River reservation in Wyoming. In Wind River: The Next Chapter, the reservation is again terrified by a series of ritualistic murders. To help solve the case, the FBI calls for the help of Chip Hanson (Martin Sensmeier), Natalie's brother and a newly minted tracker for U.S Fish & Game. Sensmeier reprises his role from the original film.

Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland takes over for Sheridan in the director's chair. A veteran TV director, her credits include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Walking Dead, The Punisher, and The Handmaid's Tale, the latter earning her an Emmy nod. She is also attached to direct Gal Gadot's upcoming Cleopatra film. Patrick Massett and John Zinman wrote the screenplay for Wind River: The Next Chapter.

RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Delivered the Perfect 10-Minute Ending in His Neo-Western 'Wind River'

Clarke currently plays Jerry West in HBO's hit series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which has been renewed for a second season. He can be seen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, premiering July 21. Eastwood last appeared in the Amazon romantic comedy I Want You Back, alongside Gina Rodriguez. In 2020, he starred in the war drama The Outpost alongside Orlando Bloom and Caleb Landry Jones. He will next appear in the upcoming installment of The Fast And Furious franchise, Fast X, which opens May 19th. He will also appear in April 29, 1992, a drama focusing on the L.A riots. Spencer's most recent appearance was in the Amazon Prime Western miniseries The English, opposite Emily Blunt. His previous work includes Marvel's Jessica Jones and Sneaky Pete. He will next be seen in the Disney+ Marvel series Echo.

Wind River: The Next Chapter is part of an upcoming slate of projects from Castle Rock Entertainment that includes a Fawlty Towers revival and a sequel to This is Spinal Tap.