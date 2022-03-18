Windfall, the latest film from The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell, starts like an Alfred Hitchcock film, complete with throwback opening credits, and a soft but haunting score, as we zoom in on a quiet California home. Windfall feels like a reminder of the past, a simple yet thrilling mystery that relies more on character than big plot or action developments. But with Windfall, instead of coming off like a classic Hollywood film, McDowell’s latest reminds more of the mumblecore films of the 2000s and 2010s, where a group of actors could get together and show their range through a low-budget film.

Whereas mumblecore films mostly starred lesser-known talents, Windfall, however, stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons, each taking on characters that feel completely different from the roles they’re used to playing. In the opening moments of Windfall, we see Segel exploring a massive estate, picking oranges right off the trees, sitting by the pool, and absorbing this gigantic home. As he’s getting ready to leave, the home’s real owners—played by Collins and Plemons—show up, leaving Segel’s character to take the married couple hostage.

Written by McDowell’s frequent collaborator Justin Lader and Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker, Windfall keeps this neo-noir story to the basics. Segel is known as Nobody, while Plemons is simply called CEO, and Collins is credited as Wife. Lader and Walker have made Nobody an inept home invader, who can’t tie up his hostages effectively, can’t keep the situation under control, and doesn’t even think that this wealthy couple would have security cameras until it’s too late. When Nobody tells CEO and Wife that to get rid of him, he’ll need $150,000 to start a new life somewhere, CEO and Wife have to tell him that won’t be enough, and have to help bring his ransom up to an acceptable number.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: From 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' to 'The Muppets': 7 Essential Jason Segel Movies

But the real purpose of Windfall seems to be a way for Segel, Collins, and Plemons to try something new in their performances. While Segel is still comedic at times in his inept handling of this situation, it’s certainly a more threatening role than he’s used to. Plemons is by far the most fun here, as the scummy CEO who complains about freeloaders, and complains about how hard it is to be a rich white guy these days. It’s fun to see Plemons be this unpleasant in a role, but naturally, Plemons nails it. Meanwhile, Collins arguably has the most depth, as she tries to warm up to Nobody, and is also struggling with her undesirable marriage to CEO. While Segel and Plemons are playing to polar opposites of arguments for income equality, Collins is a blend of both opinions, a middle ground that is hard to nail down, leaving her to be the biggest wild card in this relatively simple story.

Yet Windfall might be too much of a slow burn. By the third act, the film introduces another character, but this addition only seems to exist to up the stakes, making him more a pawn than an actual character that can add to this dynamic. Windfall’s basic approach to this type of thriller also can’t help but leave the viewer wanting just a little more. Beyond the basics we learn about these three characters early on, the film doesn’t have much in the way of character development, as this trio mostly sits and waits for Nobody’s money to arrive. Segel, Plemons, and Collins are solid enough to make this waiting around worthwhile, but just barely.

Like McDowell’s last film, The Discovery, Windfall is an intriguing concept that doesn’t dig too far beyond the original concept. As with The Discovery, what’s there is solid, but still feels like the beginnings of an idea that just hasn’t been fully fleshed out enough. Plemons, Collins, and Segel elevate this basic story beyond more than just a generic noir homage, but it’ll likely leave the audience like Nobody: willing to accept less when they should be asking for more.

Rating: C+

Windfall is streaming now on Netflix

'Windfall' Trailer Showcases a Hitchcockian Thriller Starring Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ross Bonaime (259 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime