Released on Nexflix on March 18th, Windfall, directed by Charlie McDowell, is immediately striking with its overpowering score and bright, picturesque visuals. As the opening trickles on, the audience is given cues that something about this protagonist is off-kilter, and the watching experience of this thriller will be something unexpected. Jason Segel acts as the world’s most ill-equipped and unprepared home invader as he loots billionaire CEO Jesse Plemons’ vacation home. When he and his wife (Lily Collins) drop in for a surprise getaway, Segel has no choice but to elevate the quick burglary to a hostage situation until he can receive a substantial amount of money from the CEO.

With a modest runtime of an hour and a half, this pensive thriller never gives itself the opportunity to turn stale. It excuses itself from exhausting its viewers by utilizing simplistic elements of cinematic storytelling. This aids not only in an ability to immerse oneself in the characters and theme but to amplify the coherence and efficaciousness of those elements.

There are many ways in which Windfall separates itself from the pack. The strongest and most captivating way in which it indulges in its own uniqueness is its subtlety. As opposed to jolts and jumps, Windfall brings the tension by striking the perfect balance between all the devices it brings into play. McDowell and his skeleton crew achieve such effectiveness in their attention to detail. They recapture a certain magic of filmmaking that is reminiscent of Hitchcock thrillers. This is all rooted in their commitment to film that is stylized, but in an uncluttered, compelling way that services the larger tone of the piece.

The balmy, clear atmosphere of the film’s setting in Ojai, California sets an unlikely stage for a dark story to unfold. It’s clear that the environment was not manipulated in any way to invoke a certain emotion, the sparse setting itself is what fanned the flames for the film’s concept. McDowell contemplates, “How does [the space] form or change over time as the characters change within it? How do you view a space in the beginning verses as the story goes on?” There are aspects of this particular location that influence the characters and they unveil themselves in covert ways throughout the film. The washed-out color palette and minimalistic production design give way for other components of his cinematic language to shine through. The score, for example, is so pronounced against this neutral backdrop that it becomes a character of its own; its booming authority stands out against these visuals to effectually act as a catalyst for subtext and suspense.

The technical elements of this film use juxtaposition to highlight the ongoing power struggle and hidden motivations within all the characters. In order for these opposing forces to balance each other out, a give-and-take continues throughout the entirety of the film amongst the three of them. Every character, regardless of status, struggles to maintain control. It is constantly changing hands. Segel, Plemons, and Colins uphold that undaunted calmness that sets the audience up for surprises later on. The ever-changing dynamics between the characters are at the core of what gives this narrative its friction, and these blurring alliances are communicated in a way that is unique to this director and his actors. Each player holds their cards close to their chest, careful not to give away too much. But this isn’t exclusively in reference to the couple conspiring against their attacker, Plemons and Collins are also quite wary of each other.

Even in the face of imminent danger, there is an urge to stick to their carefully curated image, meaning that they do their best to act unfazed – outwardly. Upholding this facade to one another, and to Segel, means that the majority of their communication is non-verbal. In order to convey their true desires and motivations, their performances need to be incredibly nuanced; leaving breadcrumbs for their audience to follow towards the ending without betraying the fundamental values of the characters they play. While it appears on screen as a dead-pan performance, the characters, perhaps, are reduced to nothing but survival tactics, what lies beneath the surface runs deep. These seemingly cool and level-headed portrayals are integral to appropriately setting up the film’s ending.

The story spans over two full days, and the information is laid out in such an unhurried way that it might trick the viewer into believing that not much is at stake here. Because the pacing follows such a steady beat, it is able to maintain its focus while directing your undivided attention towards the heavy dialogue between the characters. The simplicity in the foreground of their exchanges allows for the space to observe what is not being said. These gaps of implication provide so much room for the story to breathe. It is in those gaps that each character reveals what they are truly afraid of losing, and what they really desire.

Even the setups that incite action are so understated, that they effortlessly weave into the larger fabric of this story; an easy mistake such as a robber parking in front of a security camera can set every player’s path on a different trajectory. Human error and aimless tasks are layered into the believability of the characters. The bumbling way in which they all attempt to make themselves look and feel superior is so subdued, that you accept it is truly ingrained into their psyche.

Elementary principles like Chekhov's gun still appear in a fresh and exciting way as they play out amongst the slowly unraveling characters. Because each personality is set up as a pillar of the story’s development, it becomes hard to predict how the hints provided in the early stages of the film will play out. The climax and conclusion of their time together complement the slow build that brings the audience with them to their closing moments – perfectly maintaining its momentum. The eventual combustion of their dynamic seems timely, and the anticipation for a pillar to buckle under the weight of this purgative experience will have the audience buzzing, waiting for the pressure to be released.

Overall, while there is a lack of spectacle present here, it doesn’t feel like a single concession has been made. Instead of a thriller that uses frenzied stylings and fast-paced action to dizzy and exhilarate its audience, this film is toned down in unexpected ways to leave room for evocative elements that are typically cast aside. Charlie McDowell and his small team of key creatives are able to hone in on the exact story they want to tell by adhering to discipline and critical thinking in their creative decisions. The simplicity in Windfall is poignant and deliberate because it allows audiences to fill the gaps with their own inferences and beliefs.

