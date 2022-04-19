Class consciousness has been having a resurgence as of late in mainstream American pop culture, including in feature-length movies. The likes of Parasite and Knives Out have tackled the topic with both insight and delirious entertainment. But just touching on this topic, or any hot-button sociopolitical issue is not enough to make your movie a weighty treatise on what plagues the modern world. Case in point: Windfall. A star-studded Netflix thriller hailing from writer/director Charlie McDowell, Windfall attempts to use its quiet storytelling to touch on 21st-century economic disparity but keeps coming up short thanks to a variety of significant weaknesses.

Walking away from Windfall, some viewers might understandably chalk up the sole shortcomings of the feature to it being “slow.” While the languid pacing is certainly taxing, that’s not an inherently bad trait. Countless masterpieces have told stories with significantly more relaxed pacing than Windfall. Just to use one of many examples, how many unforgettable slow-burn noirs or thrillers are there? The problem here is not that Windfall is slow, but rather that its laidback nature makes its drawbacks as a piece of cinematic class commentary even more apparent.

Among those drawbacks is the small-scale nature of the story, which concerns an unnamed robber (Jason Segel) holding an uber-wealthy CEO (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) hostage after he’s caught robbing their summer home. The opportunities here for commentary on the haves and have nots are immediately apparent. In its best form, Windfall could use this tale to challenge viewer expectations and societal standards on who is “good” and “bad” in this intense scenario.

Unfortunately, the execution of this storyline proves crushingly disappointing in being able to fulfill the promise of this premise. Part of this comes from the conceit of having the three principal characters conceal critical details of their personal lives from each other. While functioning to ensure that Segel’s individual doesn’t divulge anything that could give away his identity, it mostly just gives Windfall’s characters a chance to never speak on or reference major sociopolitical details of the day.

This critical aspect of the plot doesn’t just detach the characters from one another, it creates a way for Windfall to avoid treading into potential sociopolitical minefields related to economic inequality. Too timid to even try and fail in making a statement, the vagueness of Windfall keeps one at arm’s length and then some. The boldness in this feature’s storytelling begins and ends with the choice to focus on a small cluster of characters, with no such audacity coming from its willingness to engage with specifically-defined problems facing the 21st-century working class.

Even more disappointing is how McDowell and cinematographer Isiah Donté Lee struggle to find a way to creatively reflect class struggles on a visual level. Despite having the expansive summer home of a billionaire to work with, the staging and blocking remain stagnant throughout. There’s little subtext to be reaped from the intimacies of any individual frame, while the backdrops, save for a brief detour to a zen garden, remain derivative. With such intentionally thinly sketched characters, the imagery of Windfall could’ve been a great way to inject substance into the piece. Instead, it’s another facet of this feature that fails to say much of interest.

Turning back to the screenplay, there’s also a strange sympathy for rich white women, as if being a lady precludes you from the negative byproducts of being wealthy. While Segel’s character briefly and explicitly references that the individual play by Collins is not to be pitied (“you’re not a victim in all of this”), the screenplay seems clueless to this complex fact. Instead, the story ends up getting told through her perspective, which might not be awful if the film chose to play her as morally complicated. Unfortunately, a recurring visual motif referencing how this wife was afraid to take a step toward her spouse on her wedding day firmly suggests we should be on her side and root for her “independence”. In thinking it’s cheering on a marginalized group, Windfall ends up indulging in the bourgeoisie further.

But the worst part of Windfall’s handling of class and economic disparity comes in the brief presence of an unnamed gardener played by Omar Leyva. He appears midway through the film just as tensions are rising between all three characters, with the CEO eventually trying to send out communication for help through the gardener with disastrous results. This results in the gardener being kept as the third hostage, a bold development that suggests untold possibilities for where the tight-knit narrative of Windfall could go next. Plus, adding a person of color to the narrative could complicate the class dynamics of the feature, perhaps even further muddying the viewer’s ideas of whose “good” or “bad” in this narrative.

Unfortunately, the gardener has only one purpose in this narrative and that’s to die. After a gunshot goes off, this poor fellow tries to make a break for it only to fall through a glass door and shred his neck. It’s a gruesome and bloody demise that ensures this character exits the film after only saying a handful of sentences. In the process, Windfall’s commentary on class politics goes from inert to obliviously malicious. People of color only exist as cannon fodder in the eyes of this story, their slaughter only matters in terms of how it impacts white people. Rather than commenting on how the American economy sees the bodies of black and Brown people as disposable, this predictable instance of shock value storytelling indulges in this very same dismissive attitude.

In addition to conveying toxic ideas about race, this sudden disposal of a working-class individual suggests that Windfall really doesn’t care about the proletariat or even offering surface level commentary on the disparity between the wealthy and poor. This wouldn’t be so frustrating except the film refuses to deliver anything of substance as a substitute. If you’re going to be this crude and uninterested in being thoughtful, at least be trashy or fun. Instead, viewers are just left watching the screen agog at how all the potential for interesting class commentary is eschewed for the cinematic equivalent of watching fish bounce around an aquarium.

Despite the best efforts of artists like Plemons or composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Windfall is a stunningly empty exercise. All it leaves you with is an impressively miscalculated attempt to offer some kind of commentary on modern class politics. Both thematically and visually, Windfall comes up severely short in this department, delivering instead fatal flaws that go far deeper than just it being “slow”.

