Being trapped inside is hardly a foreign concept these days, and that's the premise for Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller Windfall — but with a slight twist. The streamer dropped the trailer for the film today, which stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons in an isolated drama about a robbery gone wrong.

Windfall follows a man (Segel) who breaks into the vacation home of a wealthy couple (Plemons and Collins), only for them to show up while he is still there, leading to a split-second decision to take the couple hostage to try to get more money out of them. As the trailer unfolds, it becomes clear not all is at it may seem: the arrogance of

Plemons’ character shines through, as well as underlying tensions with his wife, and a shared history between Plemons and Segel's characters is teased as being the driving action of the story, with the trailer eventually escalating to violence before cutting away.

Windfall is directed by Charlie McDowell, who previously worked with Segel and Plemons on The Discovery, with a screenplay from Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker, based on a story by McDowell and Segel, the latter of whom pairs the project with his starring roles in HBO Max's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Apple TV+'s The Sky is Everywhere. Collins continues her long-term relationship with Netflix, also starring in the hit series Emily in Paris, and Plemons stays with the streamer as well, having recently earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in Netflix's hit film, The Power of the Dog, alongside partner Kirsten Dunst.

Windfall is produced by Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, McDowell, Segel, Collins, Plemons, and Jack Selby, with executive producers David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy, Rick Covert, Walker, and Lader.

Windfall premieres exclusively on Netflix on March 18. Check out the new trailer below:

