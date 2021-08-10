Publisher and developer Dotemu has announced that Windjammers 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players can get in on the action early through the open beta starting August 11 at 3 p.m. CEST which will run until August 22. Unfortunately, the open beta is only available to players on PlayStation and PC, so Nintendo Switch players will have to wait. PS4 and PS5 players will be able to go head-to-head with one another while players on PC will have their own brackets to compete in. The open beta will also feature an online leaderboard for those who like to climb the ranks.

During the open beta, players will be able to play several characters each with their unique playstyles and advantages. Steve Miller is an agile character that will suit new players well. Biaggi is a well-balanced character who is also a great choice for newcomers. The swift Sophie de Lys is a newcomer to the series and opposite to her, the tanklike Gary Scott makes a return in Windjammers 2.

In addition to multiple characters choose from, there are several courts available in the beta as well. Some courts will feature different rulesets and different obstacles such as a towering rooftop with shot-deflecting bumpers.

Windjammers 2 is an evolution of the arcade classic and features radical power-disc flinging showdowns in beautiful hand-drawn animations. Windjammers 2 does not have an official release date yet, although it is expected to have a 2021 release. Veterans can get a refresher and new players can get an in-depth look at the mechanics, basics, and deeper strategies in Windjammers 2 from Gary Scott himself in the open beta trailer below.

