The sixth installment of the Game of Thrones novels, A Song of Ice and Fire faces more delays, according to George R.R. Martin. The fantasy author revealed that The Winds of Winter is still in the works and a release date has not been planned yet. This Game of Thrones novel has been in the works since 2010 and the author has given multiple updates in the past about the novel's progress.

According to his latest update on Not A Blog, Martin squashed numerous speculations about The Winds of Winter after he announced last year that he was meeting his editor in London. He apologized to his fans, explaining that he takes these trips in order to catch up with people that he works within the publishing industry.

"Last year, when I mentioned seeing my Voyager editor in London, the internet went nuts, throwing up all sorts of theories about how this meant that WINDS OF WINTER was done and a huge announcement was at hand. Uhhhh… sorry guys, but no. That’s not how it works. Making contacts… which often turn into friendships… is a huge part of publishing. Most of my communication with my editors and publishers is conducted via emails, phone calls, zooms, and texts (in the old days, we had letters written on paper too)... ... This is just the standard way of doing business, guys. It does NOT signify that some momentous announcement is at hand. It doesn’t signify anything, actually… except a desire to touch base, catch up, renew old contacts or make some new ones… and enjoy a nice meal."

In addition, Martin reassured fans that if the upcoming novel gets an ounce of good news, he will announce it. But for now, a scheduled release date isn't something that he can confirm at the moment.

"When WINDS OF WINTER is done, the word will not trickle out, there WILL be a big announcement… where and when I cannot say," said Martin.

What Do We Know About 'The Winds of Winter' So Far?

In 2022, Martin announced that The Winds of Winter is "three-quarters of the way done." If you want to read what has already been written, it was reported that the first 11 chapters of the upcoming novel have been released in various places. Martin has made numerous announcements in the past about the novel's supposed release date, but none of them came to fruition, which is probably why he's now keeping his lips sealed when it comes to predicting when writing will be finished. As for its connection to the HBO series, the author has confirmed that the book will be completely different to what was shown on Game of Thrones.

