Since inspiring Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series has become one of the most popular ongoing series of novels. He has set up a lot for his much-anticipated upcoming installment, The Winds of Winter. But, with A Dream of Spring still to follow, it seems the next book won't resolve everything. Still, with cliffhangers and the ever-building action of the series, many things need to be addressed in the sixth book, whenever it finally comes. With 11 years since releasing a Song of Ice and Fire novel, Martin might do better to wrap up everything in Winds of Winter, as A Dream of Spring seems to be constantly growing more unlikely. The author isn't young, and if he wants to conclude the series himself, this may be his chance, given the time he requires between releases. Whenever The Winds of Winter does come, there are certain plots that fans are desperate to know the conclusion of. Some information can be surmised from the show, which continued past the events of the books, but anything is subject to change.

Daenerys' Disappearance

Image via HBO

A Dance with Dragons left the Mother of Dragons alone in the Dothraki Sea when she is suddenly surrounded by Jhaqo, a former member of Khal Drogo's khalasar who now leads his own group of Dothraki. The book ends without showing the full encounter. When she last saw him, Jhoqo was her enemy, yet she cannot survive in the Dothraki Sea forever. Where ever she goes, she will need to find her way back to her army, a development that needs to be sooner rather than later if she will ever make it to Westeros.

The Mireen Plot

Daenerys' army faces battle in Slavers Bay, even with their Queen gone. Barristan Selmy leads the charge in her name, but the impending war cannot wait. Tyrion Lannister and Jorah Mormont are still with the sellswords of the Second Sons and could end up in the middle of the conflict themselves. Mireen has proven quite the distraction for Daenerys in her quest to rule Westeros. With only so much of the series left, the battle must happen so Daenerys' time in Essos can come to an end. To take the Iron Throne, Daenerys, and her army must leave Mireen and cross the Narrow Sea.

Jon Snow's Death

Image via HBO

In his final chapter of A Dance with Dragons, Lord Commander Jon Snow is killed by the men of the Night's Watch. In the show, Jon is resurrected, and hopefully, he will return in the books as well. But how long can he be dead? The resurrection of Jon Snow should be in the early, or else the character will be gone for much of the remaining series. As an integral part of the story, Jon shouldn't be down long.

Arya and the Faceless Men

Image via HBO

Arya has been in Bravos training in the House of Black and White for a while. While she isn't finished, she has gained new skills and become much more of a threat than before. Arya's training is one more thing that must conclude swiftly for the character to move on. She has yet to return to Westeros, find Nymeria, or start illuminating the people on her list. With so much left to do, Arya will need to complete or abandon her training soon.

The Faith Militant

Image via HBO

In the books, the High Sparrow and his army have gained a lot of influence in King's Landing. With Cersei having just completed her walk through the city, she is still set to face trial by combat for the High Sparrow's (true) accusations. This conflict has long been coming to a head and needs to find a resolution. Whether Cersei or the Faith Militant win is unclear, but one of them will have to come out on top.

Varys' Goal

Image via HBO

Varys is one of the more mysterious characters. He rarely shows his true intentions, but his final act in A Dance with Dragons was to kill the King's regent, Kevan Lannister, and Grand Maester Pycelle. Seemingly, his desire to create chaos puts him on someone else's team, but is he loyal to Aegon, Daenerys, or someone else? Whatever Varys' goal is, it will need to be clarified for his plotline to continue.

The Greyjoy Power Struggle

Image via HBO

The show trimmed down the Greyjoy drama, but the books have set up a lot with these characters. The competition between Victarion and Euron is heating up, with Euron sending his brother to capture Daenerys for his bride. Meanwhile, Victarion intends to marry her himself and use her power to beat his brother. Neither has accounted for Daenerys' refusal nor her disappearance, so how this proceeds should be interesting. Yet the warring Greyjoys still seem to have much to do in The Winds of Winter.

Related: All the Things George R.R. Martin Has Worked on Instead of 'Winds of Winter'

Euron's Attack on Oldtown

After sending his brother to Maureen, Euron intends to attack Oldtown. As one of many upcoming battles, Euron's attack on Oldtown should be an interesting plot point. The Greyjoys have been somewhat removed from the rest of Westeros, but this will bring them in. It's also important to remember that Samwell Tarly is in Oldtown at the moment, so it's not just nameless citizens who will be affected.

Stannis in the North

Image via HBO

Stannis has been at the Wall for a while, but he's finally moved on to Winterfell. Occupied by the Boltons, who no one likes because they include Ramsay, the castle is nearly under attack. Stannis is set to run into the newly escaped Theon and fake Arya as well, meaning his storyline will continue theirs as well. Certainly, both are better off, even if they are still in danger. In the show, as Stannis attempts to take the North, he sacrifices his daughter, but in the book, she didn't accompany him to the battle, remaining at the Wall instead. This should set Stannis' story on an unpredictable path.

Rickon Stark's Hiding

Yet another difference from the show is Davos Seaworth being set to find Rickon Stark. The youngest of the Stark children is rumored to be on Skagos, a dangerous Northern island. Having not seen Rickon for several books, his reappearance is much-anticipated, especially as it will likely be more than his brief scene in the show. Whatever has been going on with Rickon, it seems The Winds of Winter will shed light on it.

Aegon and Jon Connington

Image via HBO

The emergence of Rhaegar's son, Aegon, is set to be an important part of the next book. The character is conquering the Stormlands with the help of Jon Connington, who is infected with greyscale, though he's keeping it a secret. Aegon is also set to attempt an alliance with Dorne. So far, Aegon and Jon Connington haven't gotten much time, being introduced in only A Dance with Dragons, but their presents in The Winds of Winter is certainly something to look for.

Lady Stoneheart

Image via HBO

In another storyline cut from the show, Lady Stoneheart is the resurrected Catelyn Stark. Now out for vengeance, she captured Brienne of Tarth, sentencing her to hang unless she kills Jaime Lannister. Brienne refuses, and just before she's put to death calls out a word that seems to stop Stoneheart. What Brienne said isn't clear, nor is what will happen next. Lady Stoneheart's next move will surely be revealed in The Winds of Winter.

What Else Will Be in 'The Winds of Winter'?

Of course, this just scratches the surface of what will be in the upcoming book. The book is certain to be eventful with character arcs to complete, the White Walker threat, and so much more, and characters like Bran and Sansa, who will play important roles, though their direction is more ambiguous. There is no shortage of things for the book to accomplish, and perhaps that's why it's taking Martin so long. But the importance of the impending story has left fans anxious for more.