On Tuesday, September 24, HGTV star Alison Victoria returns to HGTV with a new season of Windy City Rehab. According to Victoria, a lot of changes will be implemented, including new faces on her team. In a new interview with TV Insider, Victoria opens up on the changes and the new challenges she will face. No one said flipping homes was easy, especially managing and flipping 12 homes.

On Windy City Rehab, Victoria busies herself with home renovation projects in Chicago for prospective buyers. Throughout the four seasons of the show, Victoria tackled many issues and challenges, so Season 5 will certainly be no different. But she does not do this alone. Speaking about the new faces joining her this season, Victoria says, “Building a team for me was the most important thing for me to do. It’s nice to stay small. I don’t ever want to be managing hundreds of people, but I needed to grow my team to be able to grow my brand. If I can’t diversify and divide and conquer, I will get stuck.

Victoria has a personal assistant, Britt, who she has been friends with since childhood. She is among the new faces who will be joining her this season. “It’s a very fun, funny season of me putting together this team and finding new talent to add to the roster,” she adds”. You’re going to get to meet new faces and watch the business grow as I grow.”

Things Will Get Windy for the HGTV Star

The Season 5 premiere of Windy City Rehab meets a family from Little Italy “who’s trusting her with their dream home renovation”, according to the press release. The press release also teases that the renovation will be “off to a rocky start due to lengthy permit delays”, but Victoria will work her magic as usual. Victoria will devise a “timeless design plan to modernize the 1890s-era home with a chef's kitchen while highlighting historic charm including Chicago common brick and original stained glass".

The permit delay is only the start of the challenges she will face this new season. Not only is she getting back into flipping houses, but she will also tackle issues such as timelines, budget setbacks, and client expectations. She will also have to make a tough decision regarding her newly renovated Chicago home and Atlanta condo; to sell or not to sell. Speaking on her tough choice, Victoria says, “I don’t want to go through the banks. I don’t want to get construction loans. I want to do this on my own. So, what does that look like for me? There is the question whether I want to sell something I love so much because it is part of my business. That is a difficult part of the business. Trying not to become attached to things.”

“There is a lot of drama because selling is not easy”, she adds. “I think the surprises that can happen at closing happens to people every day, and it happened to me. You get to follow me on that horrible journey because that’s what it was, and you’ll have to see the rest of it. I vow to be very honest with the fans and viewers. They are going to get to see the whole truth of the business as it unfolds for me to try to free up finances to get back into the flipping game.”

However, Victoria does tease that there is “heart” in the season and it is a “breath of fresh air.” “They are not all rescue stories, but there is so much heart to this season,” she said. “There are so many amazing designs this season. The transformations are so good. I’m beyond proud. I can’t wait to show people.”

The Season 5 premiere of Windy City Rehab airs tonight at 8:00 pm ET on HGTV and is available to stream on Max

