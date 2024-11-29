Chicago changes fast and so does Windy City Rehab, as designer Alison Victoria works to improve her show. Alison Victoria has pushed on through stop work orders and lawsuits, and now, in Season 5, all of her hard work and endurance have paid off. Windy City Rehab is almost a new show now; with Victoria gathering a new team and working for clients, she has freed herself from financial burden and can focus on a new design business. It is evident to longtime watchers of the show that Victoria is different and that the show has taken on a new life. After getting off to a rocky start, Windy City Rehab has finally hit its stride.

Windy City Rehab began with Alison Victoria and business partner Donovan Eckhardt purchasing run-down homes and attempting to flip them for profit. It was evident that the pair were struggling to work together and succeed at this dream. By the second season, the pair were already being sued, and by the third, Eckhardt was no longer on the show. Victoria and Eckhardt’s partnership collapsed after Eckhardt was exposed for working without a permit, skipping final inspections, and directly paying money to his company for some projects. Following Eckhardt’s removal from the show, Victoria spent the next two seasons attempting to continue the show with the same premise and, unfortunately, the same problems. However, after some trial and error, Victoria struck gold with Season 5 of Windy City Rehab.

New Season, New Team, and New Clients for 'Windy City Rehab'

Image via Max

After five seasons of strife, lawsuits, and mismanagement, Alison Victoria, now independent, has changed Windy City Rehab for the better. Seasons 3 and 4 saw Victoria struggling to gain her footing, consistently working alongside longtime friend, woodworker Ari Smejkal. Victoria started slowly taking on client-based jobs and traveling to visit friends and see designs worldwide. When Smejkal retired, it became the perfect time to find a new team and create a fresh start for the show. Victoria found a new team after auditioning woodworkers, finding new contractors, and bringing on two personal assistants.

This season has seen Victoria quickly finding a solid team to support her brand and vision as the audience begins to meet the new group she has formed. After terrible teamwork with Eckhardt, Victoria found a group of people with whom she could work efficiently. Victoria also takes on clients through her new interior design business rather than flipping houses. Client work is forcing Victoria to push the boundaries of her creativity without worrying about her funds. Seeing these clients get the dream home they always wanted has added to the charm of Windy City Rehab. One thing that has remained the same for Windy City Rehab is that Victoria is saving and reusing vintage pieces and architecture to bring new life to old homes.

Alison Victoria Is Getting Back to What She Loves Most: Design.

Close

The first few seasons saw Victoria take a massive financial hit from the poor sale of homes, overspending on flips, and Eckhardt taking more money than Victoria. However, now that Victoria is working for clients it is evident that she is free from what weighed her down previously. Alison Victoria frequently states throughout the show’s five seasons that design is what she loves. Still, with the financial damage and drama from her ex-business partner, much of Windy City Rehab was hampered by this stress and fear. The constant stop work orders and watching Victoria pull homes from the market were disheartening. However, the energy of the show has completely changed. Now that Victoria is not spending her own money or risking everything by taking a chance on a house she owns, she can return to her true passion, designing around the beautiful architecture in the city she loves. The point of Windy City Rehab has always been the beauty of Chicago, which is why Alison Victoria became a designer in the first place. Now that Victoria can focus on the design rather than the drama of permits and the money she is spending, Windy City Rehab has been reborn.

It only took five seasons, but Windy City Rehab has finally found its footing thanks to Alison Victoria’s perseverance. Victoria is taking on new clients with a new team, and Windy City Rehab is taking on a new life. Despite a rough start and hard times financially, Victoria has adapted and created something charming, and it is clear that Windy City Rehab is not going anywhere.

Windy City Rehab airs on HGTV and is available to stream anytime with a subscription on Max.

Stream on MAX