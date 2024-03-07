The Big Picture Practical effects and innovative cinematography made aerial sequences in the first-ever Best Picture winner, Wings, stand the test of time.

Director William Wellman's daring approach led to visceral experiences in the film, pushing the cast and crew to their limits.

Despite lacking modern technology, Wings paved the way for future aviation sequences in films like Top Gun .

The movie Wings didn’t have the benefit of CGI, or miniature sets, or even a vast array of available stock footage to pull from in order to bring its thrilling air battle sequences to life. Of course, the movie, famous for being the first film to ever win a Best Picture Oscar, was released in 1927, so there's that. Yet without the benefits of today's technology, Wings is a testament to the power of practical effects, creating effective, innovative, and engaging scenes of aerial dogfights. The DNA of Wings, to this day, can still be seen in movies like 2022's hit Top Gun: Maverick. With aerial sequences that have stood the test of time, how did they do it?

What Is 'Wings' About?

Wings begins by introducing us to Jack Powell (Charles "Buddy" Rogers) and David Armstrong (Richard Arlen), rivals in a small town, both looking to attract the attention of Sylvia Lewis (Jobyna Ralston), with Jack unaware that Mary Preston (Clara Bow, the famed actress that Margot Robbie's character in Babylon is based on) is madly in love with him. The two men enlist in the Army Air Service as combat pilots and leave for training camp, with Jack believing Sylvia prefers him (she doesn't: Sylvia is on board the David train). Over the course of training, the pair turn from rivals to best friends, recognizing that each share the same courageous traits. They are sent to France and join the fight against Germany. They are billeted together with Cadet White (Gary Cooper, in only his fifth role), who tragically dies in an air crash the day they arrive.

Mary, meanwhile, signs up to become an ambulance driver for the Allied forces, and while on leave in Paris she finds Jack, who has gained notoriety as the ace "The Shooting Star," only he is too drunk to know who she is. Mary escorts Jack back to his room and puts him to bed, but before she has a chance to finish changing from her dress into her uniform, two military police arrive. Assuming the worst, Mary is forced to resign and is sent back to the United States. Shortly after, David and Jack engage in the Battle of Saint-Mihiel, where David is shot down. He appears to be done for, but he actually survives the crash landing. Good news: David is able to hijack a German biplane in order to return to the Allied base. Bad news: Jack spots the German biplane and attacks it, looking to avenge David. The plane goes down, and Jack lands nearby to survey the wreck. Upon realizing he has inadvertently shot down David, Jack is broken, torn apart by what he has done. David consoles Jack, forgiving him before dying in his arms (one of the earlier representations of same-sex affection on film). When Jack returns home, he returns David's belongings to his parents and seeks their forgiveness for having caused David's death. Mrs. Armstrong (Julia Swayne Gordon) says it is not Jack who is responsible for her son's death, but the war. The film ends with Jack reuniting with Mary, realizing that he loves her, too.

'Wings' Aerial Sequences Elevate an Otherwise Conventional Film

Wing's aerial sequences likely were a major factor in the film's Best Picture win, especially since the famed sequences of the film are still talked about. Much credit goes to director William A. Wellman, who served as a fighter pilot in the Lafayette Escadrille, earning the nickname "Wild Bill," and earning the Croix de Guerre for his gallantry under fire. Wellman's insistence on a visceral experience for the moviegoer came with technical innovation and an almost reckless abandon for his actors and extras.

On the technical side, Wellman instructed cinematographer Harry Perry to tie cameras to the stunt planes in order to capture the perspective of the pilot involved in the action. The sense of realism in the aerial sequences was enhanced by Wellman's use of the Magnascope widescreen process, and color tinting with some hand-stenciled effects (adding yellow flames for machine-gun fire, for example) to make the visual that much more striking. For the epic Battle of Saint Mihiel sequence, Wellman spent 10 days choreographing and rehearsing with 60 planes and 3,500 extras, as per the previously cited Empire article.

'Wings' Innovative Cinematography Didn't Come Easily

Image via Paramount Famous Lasky Corporation

The cast and crew of Wings were pushed to their limit to bring the dogfights to life, almost counterintuitively at the potential cost of their own. Stunt pilots went into convincing dives to the ground while trailing smoke, pulling out at the last moment to get the shot. Pilots were also responsible for operating the cameras bolted to their planes. In one example, Frank Clarke had to fly up to 6,000 feet, turn the camera on, pretend he had been shot, release a spray of fake blood from his mouth, engage the prop that trailed smoke, let go of the yoke, and steer the plane into a tailspin while looking dead. Today's actors would be highly reluctant to do such a thing, even those who do their own stunts.

Speaking of actors doing their own stunts, the two lead actors were expected to fly their own planes in order to get the aerial shots of themselves. Richard Arlen didn't have an issue, having served as a pilot in WWI in the Royal Canadian Flying Corps. Charles Rogers, unfortunately, did not have such previous experience to fall back on and entered the film not knowing how to fly a plane. Over the course of the shoot, however, he did learn, eventually becoming a pilot himself during World War II. Surprisingly, there wasn't a large number of injuries on set, but the extent of the injuries certainly made up for that fact. One stuntman broke his neck while crashing his plane, and one U.S. pilot lost his life when his plane crashed.

Yet the results speak for themselves, with the dogfight sequences still able to take one's breath away. The innovative techniques Wellman used to capture the pilots in flight can still be seen in films like Top Gun and the movies that make up the Star Wars franchise. Only these films don't — and can't — take the risks the cast and crew of Wings did, with the exception of Top Gun: Maverick, whose cast (and Collider's Perri Nemiroff) did learn to fly the F16s in the film. But can they spray fake blood at the same time? Not so far, but we'll see what Top Gun 3 delivers.

Wings is available to stream on Tubi.

