For the last couple of decades, at least, Tom Cruise seems to have been in a constant game of one-upsmanship with himself over the most ridiculous way to top the most recent hair-raising stunt he attempted: whether it be climbing the Burj Khalifa, learning how to hold his breath underwater for five minutes, taking off strapped to the side of an airplane, driving a motorcycle off a cliff, or literally leaping tall buildings with a single bound, Cruise has developed a reputation for moving from one death-defying stunt to the next while he laughs in the face of time and age. As extra as Cruise is, though, there is a 95-year-old Best Picture winner that asked its actors to do things that were just as ridiculous as any stunt Cruise has ever pulled — and perhaps even more so. That film is the very first Best Picture winner: the 1927 movie Wings.

'Wings' Is a Stunt-Filled Film That Won Best Picture

The first Academy Awards held in 1929 was in many respects a far cry from the Awards ceremony we know today. For one thing, instead of the grotesquely bloated four-hour bonanza the ceremony has tended to be in recent memory, the original ceremony lasted a grand total of 15 minutes. Twelve awards were handed out, and one of the other major differences came in the distribution of those categories, as two films won what could be called the equivalent of the modern Best Picture award: the F.W. Murnau-directed Sunrise won the award for “Unique and Artistic Picture,” while Wings won for “Outstanding Picture.” The Academy decided retroactively that the Outstanding Picture was the highest award, but each of the two categories had a claim to be called the top prize when the awards were actually given.

The difference between the awards was a fitting one. Sunrise was an extremely artistic film with excellent usage of the contrast between darkness and light, with the nighttime sequences under the moon evoking echoes of the eerie darkness Murnau had employed in Nosferatu. Wings, on the other hand, was certainly an “outstanding” technical achievement, with remarkable aerial sequences that would hold up even in modern cinema.

What Is 'Wings' About?

Wings tells the story of two pilots in World War I, both of whom come from the same town and due to a misunderstanding are both romantic rivals for the same woman: Sylvia Lewis, played by Jobyna Ralston. The central protagonist is Jack Powell (Charles Rogers), a working-class aficionado of engines, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his aristocratic romantic rival, David Armstrong (Richard Arlen), as they both learn to pilot planes for the war. A number of stunning aerial sequences follow, with convoys of planes soaring through the clouds, intense dogfights breaking out through the skies, and a remarkable bombing sequence that puts an exclamation point on the technical prowess of the film.

The story ends somewhat tragically, as the pilots’ romantic rivalry comes to a head on the day that David is shot down and lost in a dogfight. Unbeknownst to Jack, David actually survives the crash behind enemy lines, and steals a German plane to fly back to his own lines. However, spotting the lone German plane, Jack shoots it down in revenge for his friend, and only realizes his mistake when it is too late. It is a remarkably effective silent film, even beyond its technical wizardry.

Filming 'Wings' Took Stunt Work to an Incredible Level

Of course, in 1927, almost all of the set work and aerial sequences had to be done practically, as there was really no other option. As a result, many of the battle sequences and trench assaults on the ground were actually filmed with thousands of U.S. Army personnel as extras, and many of the Army’s attack planes were used in the aerial sequences as well. There were even some actual live explosions used on the set to simulate the effects of mortars and bombshells.

In the air, though, the work that went into filming the dynamic dogfights was even more harrowing. Biplanes in the early years of flight were, of course, not known for being the most reliable machines, and in order to film the aerial scenes where German and American planes were going down in flames, the stunt pilots flying those planes had to go into convincing dives to the ground while trailing smoke — and ideally not actually crash to their deaths while they pretended to.

The amount of death-defying stunt work that had to be done in order to bring these scenes to life was remarkable, and sometimes downright unbelievable. As space was at a premium in the aircraft, most of the time the pilots had to operate the cameras that were bolted to their planes themselves, with no actual camera operator there. In one particular scene, for example, Frank Clarke, playing a German, was required to fly up to 6,000 feet, switch on his camera, shudder as though he had just been hit by a bullet, open his mouth to release a spray of fake blood — chocolate syrup, apparently, long before Hitchcock used it in Psycho — deploy the prop that would make it look as though his plane was trailing smoke, let go of the yoke and steer the plane into a tailspin with his feet while he sat limply in the cockpit as if dead, as he plummeted for thousands of feet — while presumably resisting every temptation that had been trained into him as a pilot to do something when your plane spins out of control.

Not entirely unexpectedly, there were a number of injuries on set, and while there were far fewer than you might expect for a film this expansive, they were severe. One stuntman broke his neck while crashing his plane, and one of the U.S. pilots flying in the scenes actually died when his plane crashed.

'Wings' Stars Had to be Stuntmen, Actors, Pilots, and Cameramen All at Once

Of course, one of the central problems of filming had to do with the fact that the aerial shots focusing on the two lead actors could not be done by stuntmen and professional pilots. For Richard Arlen, the problem was not quite as daunting as it might have been: he had actually been a pilot in the Royal Canadian Flying Corps in WWI, and knew his way around an airplane even before the film. Charles Rogers, on the other hand, despite being the lead actor, could not fly a plane when filming started, and needed to learn over the course of the shoot. He did so, and eventually even became a test pilot in World War II. What each of the actors had to do, though, was fly a plane to a certain altitude, position the shots in the sky for maximum effect, capture the clouds and “German” planes in the background, operate the cameras themselves, and also, of course, act while flying the plane and working the camera.

All in all, while Tom Cruise deserves his accolades for commitment to his roles, Wings probably tops Cruise’s shenanigans in terms of what it asked its cast and crew to do. Wings won a well-deserved Best Picture trophy, and it was largely on the back of its exquisite visual sequences that were earned through the remarkable and stunningly risky work of its extras, stuntmen, and actors. Though there's no telling what Cruise might do next, it's probably safe to bet that he will not be trying to plummet 6,000 feet in a tailspin in a hundred-year-old biplane at this point.