Wings of Fire, the upcoming animated series produced by Selma director Ava DuVernay, is headed to Netflix. Based on the best-selling series of books of the same name by Tui T. Sutherland, Wings of Fire will bring the epic dragon tale exclusively to the streaming channel, which greenlit a 10-episode first season.

We first learned about Wings of Fire last year, when Warner Bros. announced it was partnering with DuVerney to adapt the story into “a high-end serialized animated family television series”. The book series follows five special dragons, trained to put an end to a raging war between different dragon tribes. There are already fourteen Wings of Fire books published, with a fifteenth currently in the works. There are also two different spinoff series, Legends and Winglets, which adds another six books the adaptation could use to expand this universe.

Besides DuVernay, Sutherland is also working as an executive producer for the series, which means the original writer is involved to make sure the adaptation reflects what made the books so great. There’s no release date yet for when we can expect Wings of Fire to make its debut on Netflix, but you can read the official synopsis for the new animated series below.

“A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny — Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny — embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

