Emilia Jones journeys from small-town Texas to the Air Force to federal prison in the new trailer for Winner. The blackly-comedic film is based on the life of real-life whistleblower Reality Winner. The film will premiere in select theaters and on VOD on September 13.

As the trailer opens, small-town Texas girl Reality Winner is as American as it gets - especially when she impulsively joins the US Air Force out of high school. Instead of being assigned to Afghanistan, however, she stays Stateside, analyzing the Taliban's communications. She eventually leaves the military and begins working for a civilian intelligence contractor - but when the chance to expose the truth about Russian interference in the 2016 election presents itself, she takes it. What happens next will not only upend Reality Winner's life, but raise questions that are still being asked nearly eight years later, as the trailer breezes through these events with confidence and glib humor. Winner also stars Connie Britton and Zach Galifianakis as Winner's parents, Kathryn Newton as her sister, and Danny Ramirez as Winner's boyfriend, Andre.

Isn't There Another Reality Winner Movie?

Close

Winner is not to be confused with Reality, the Tina Satter film that takes a less-comedic look at Winner's life. It starred Sydney Sweeney as Reality Winner, and was released last year on HBO. Rather than the full biopic treatment Winner offers, Reality is largely focused on Winner's interrogation by FBI agents following her 2017 arrest, using the transcripts of that event to great effect. Collider's Ross Bonaime strongly preferred Reality to Winner; in his review of the latter, he found that its attempts at comedy fell flat, and that its expansion of Winner's early life did little to connect with her actions as an adult. However, he did commend the performances of Winner's supporting cast. Marco Vito Oddo praised Reality as a "thrilling exploration of the police system, never daring to reduce its characters to the simplistic parts they would play in news stories".

Winner is directed by Susanna Fogel; it is a reunion with Jones, who played the lead in Fogel's 2023 adaptation of the buzzy New Yorker short story Cat Person. The script was written by Kerry Howley, adapting her own New York feature article "Who Is Reality Winner?"

Winner Follows Winner (Jones), a brilliant young misfit from Texas who finds her morals challenged while serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an NSA contractor.

Winner will be released in select theaters and video-on-demand September 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Winner below.