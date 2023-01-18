Many may not realize that the beloved children’s character Winnie the Pooh has been around for almost 100 years. He was created by English writer A. A. Milne in 1924 and was included in his bestselling book of poetry When We Were Very Young where he was initially known as Mr. Edward Bear. The poem titled “Teddy Bear” was accompanied by his first image illustrated by E. H. Shepard. The book’s front cover shows the bear in the top left corner.

Milne published his first collection of stories with the character officially renamed "Winnie-the-Pooh" in 1926 with Shepard returning to illustrate. The 1926 book Winnie-the-Pooh also marked the first appearances of supporting characters Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, and Roo. Milne was inspired to create the characters by the stuffed animals owned by his son, Christopher Robin Milne. In his father’s stories, the boy who owns Winnie the Pooh and all the animals is named Christopher Robin after him. There were ten stories in the 1926 collection, all of which took place in the Hundred Acre Wood. To this day, it is regarded as one of the greatest children’s books ever written.

The book’s sequel, The House at Pooh Corner, was published two years later, and ended up being Milne’s final collection of Pooh stories. Several biographies of Milne suggest he was irritated by his success with children’s literature due to his preference to be taken seriously as a playwright. After his death in 1956, there were several posthumous Pooh stories published beginning in 2009 with Return to the Hundred Acre Wood by David Benedictus.

Winnie the Pooh's Journey to the Big Screen

Winnie the Pooh has become an adored character all around the world, with numerous beloved movies, books, and TV shows devoted to him. Walt Disney Productions purchased motion picture rights to Milne’s stories in the early sixties and in 1966, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree became the first adaptation. It was a short featurette which adapted the first two chapters of Milne’s 1926 book. Sterling Holloway voiced the titular bear, and Sebastian Cadot was the narrator. The next featurette was Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day in 1968. This second featurette went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. Disney produced a third featurette in 1974 titled Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too before the three featurettes were combined to make the 1977 feature-length anthology The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The movie was theatrically released as Disney’s 22nd classic, and its acclaim and popularity led to many sequels, spin-offs, and TV shows. The film’s final scene featuring Christopher Robin and Pooh was based on the final chapter of The House at Pooh Corner in which the two of them share a heartfelt goodbye.

There were several short films following the release of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and even a live-action TV show in Welcome to Pooh Corner, but the next theatrical movie did not come until The Tigger Movie in 2000. Live-action interpretations of Milne’s characters includes 2018’s Christopher Robin in which an adult Christopher (Ewan McGregor) is unwittingly reunited with his childhood friends. There is also the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey which – rather controversially – is said to be a dark retelling of Milne’s stories in which Pooh and Piglet become bloodthirsty killers. The last animated Winnie the Pooh movie to be theatrically released was 2011’s Winnie the Pooh which successfully updated the 1977 original classic.

How 'Winnie the Pooh' Revitalized the 1977 Classic

Winnie the Pooh movies have often been noted for their whimsical, soft tones and straightforward plots which could easily be followed by preschoolers. The characters often interact with the audience, and a narrator is usually present to make the plots easy to follow. After several direct-to-video movies since 1997, Winnie the Pooh became the first theatrical Pooh movie in six years. It was Disney’s chief creative officer John Lasseter who first expressed interest in producing a new theatrical Pooh movie for a new generation. Lasseter hired Stephen J. Anderson and Don Hall to direct the movie, and emphasized his love of the character from his ability to amuse adults as much as children to the beautiful hand-drawn animation of the 1977 classic. Brought on board to the 2011 reimagining was the legendary Burny Mattinson, an animator who had worked on The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh over thirty years prior. Mattinson was 76 years old when he worked as a storyboard artist on Winnie the Pooh, and he was a key figure in a team of writers who conjured up the movie’s plot when he pitched a five-minute sequence in which Eeyore loses his tail, based on one of Milne’s stories. According to Animation Magazine's interview with Anderson and Hall, this pitch convinced Disney executives to make the movie feature-length rather than a short featurette.

In their interview, directors Anderson and Hall also spoke to Animation Magazine about the challenges of making the movie fresh and original. They both read both of Milne’s original stories and were impressed by how the humor still held up, and spoke about the importance of doing justice to Shepard’s illustrations. The 2011 movie used hand-drawn animation instead of the much-favored CGI animation. Anderson said a CG-animated Pooh movie would be doing the characters “a real disservice.” Once it was decided that the movie would adopt a more traditional style of animation, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh became a significant reference point for the animators. A key difference in 2011 was in the appearance of Christopher Robin who has large human eyes rather than just two black dots. Christopher looks more like a modern Disney character from movies that were released at a similar time. The Princess and the Frog was another Disney movie which used traditional animation, and Christopher was animated by Mark Henn who also animated Tiana in that movie.

Anderson and Hall brought the honey-loving bear to a new generation, and brought about delightful nostalgic feelings for older audiences. Many of the crew who worked on the film have emphasized the brilliance of the humor and how it can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. By bringing the character back to its roots with the animation style and the inspiration from Milne’s stories, young children and their parents were not necessarily the only target audience. Producer Peter Del Vecho recalled seeing teenagers take interest as the movie’s release date approached, and that was when it was realized how powerful nostalgia could be for Winnie the Pooh. The movie ended up being very well-received with the only real criticism being the short length. At just 63 minutes, it was suggested that the filmmakers did not have enough faith in the attention spans of young audiences.

Jim Cummings voiced Pooh and Tigger in Winnie the Pooh, taking over from the late Holloway. Cummings also took over the voice of Kaa in The Jungle Book 2, whom Holloway had also voiced in the 1967 original. Other voice actors included Bud Luckey as Eeyore, Craig Ferguson as Owl, Travis Oates as Piglet, Kristen Anderson-Lopez as Kanga, and Tom Kenny as Rabbit. John Cleese narrated the movie, and similarly to Cadot in 1977, often got involved in the stories by talking to the characters as well as the audiences. The format of the movie is very similar to The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh except the segments were more closely entwined in 2011.

One of the most memorable scenes from the 1977 classic was the weird, somewhat creepy “Heffalumps and Woozles” song, and Winnie the Pooh includes a homage to this sequence with “The Backson Song.” Like in the original in which the animation changes and becomes increasingly bizarre and dark, “The Backson Song” sequence switches to chalkboard drawings of the characters and depicts the alarming manifestation of the titular creature.

Winnie the Pooh undoubtedly succeeds as a touching tribute to the characters whilst also being consistently engaging and enjoyable for younger audiences who may be unfamiliar with the original. It modernizes elements from Milne’s stories, but remains grounded and gentle in its plot and tone. It was wise of the filmmakers to respect The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, yet there still feels like there is enough creativity and freshness to make something nostalgic, magical, and utterly heartwarming. The irresistible charm of the silly old bear remains clear today, and some may be fearful (rightfully so) that it will be tarnished by a new horror vision. That movie will likely come and go, but the animated classics will be around for generations to come.