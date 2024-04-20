The Big Picture Dive into the dark and twisted world of Winnie the Pooh with Blood and Honey 2's Blu-ray box set full of macabre goodies.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield promises a much better sequel with scarier costumes, improved acting, and more gruesome kills.

Pre-order the exclusive Umbrella Entertainment release now to secure your spot in the upcoming cinematic "Poohniverse."

The horror genre has had a great past month with a few key successes that have made audiences scream. On the sequel front, this included Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which left its deadly mark on the box office. Now, Umbrella Entertainment has announced the Blu-ray release of the film with a ton of content to fill your next killer bedtime story.

Like the first film’s initial physical media release, this Blood and Honey 2 box set comes in a storybook slipcase full of art cards, a reversible poster, and an illustrated book, The Sticky Story of a Bloody Pooh. This is where you’ll find great sights, like Tigger eating a corpse. In addition to the physical goodies, the release will also include new special features like an audio commentary with the cast and crew, deleted/extended scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, audio tapes, and interviews.

The “Poohniverse” is Getting Better

While the original infamously scored a deadly 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, that didn’t stop horror fans from flooding movie theaters to satisfy their curiosity. The film was one of the first of its kind as, when Pooh Bear hit the public domain in 2023, the genre floodgates were opened. Again, the first film was an objectively bad slasher. Even the filmmakers will admit that, but that didn’t stop returning director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who was determined to make the best sequel possible. Across the board, Blood and Honey 2 is a much better film. The costumes were scarier, the acting was improved, the kills pushed the envelope even further, and the story went beyond its predecessor's killer Hundred Acre Wood gimmick. It didn’t make as much as Blood and Honey’s massive $4 million haul. However, the sequel only got a three-day event release. There was also so much hype around the first film that, no matter how good Blood and Honey II was, it was never going to match the anticipation of Pooh’s first murder spree. Despite all that, this franchise is turning into a cinematic “Poohniverse” next year and, given the improved quality of this latest children's story-turned nightmare fuel, there’s a lot for slasher fans to get excited about.

You can pre-order Umbrella Entertainment’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Blu-ray box set on their website now for $55 USD. This is an Umbrella exclusive release, but like the first film, there should be other Blu-ray versions of the Blood and Honey II releasing in the near future. Until then, you can preview the box set below.