Seems like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise has found its solid audience despite ruining childhoods. After the surprise success of the initial film, the sequel is now taking fans by storm as it rages on Peacock, gathering several eyeballs. However, fans can now also own a copy of the meta-slasher sequel when it drops on Blu-ray this December, Blood Disgusting reports. Though the only special features are the trailer and an image gallery.

The movie starring Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin sees the return of director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, this time handing over scripting duties to Matt Leslie. Topping the original Blood and Honey, the sequel sits at a 46% score from critics and a 65% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been a box office success, grossing $7.5 million worldwide on a budget of $500,000.

What Happens in ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’?

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

Blood and Honey 2 picks the story up right where the original left off. After Christopher Robin reveals Pooh and his friends’ existence to the world, the group isn’t safe in the woods. Soon, the group gets tired of hiding and decides to take the fight to Christopher Robin’s hometown, Ashdown. They leave behind a bloody trail in their wake as Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Owl vow revenge on Christopher Robin.

The returning cast of the feature includes Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet, along with Lewis Santer as Tigger, Marcus Massey as Owl, and Simon Callow as Cavendish. Also rounding off the cast are Tallulah Evans, Sanson Alec, Newman Nicola Wright, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney among others.

The original feature was a surprise hit and started the trend of converting legacy characters into horror icons. The fans of the sub-genre took to the idea and director Frake-Waterfield already has plans for an interconnected shared universe to satiate their appetite. While Blood and Honey 3 is already in the works. Also falling under this new type of franchise’s umbrella will be movies like Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. All these characters will join forces in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will bring together characters from the various films already in the works as well as others that are available in the public domain.

Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will arrive home on December 10. You can check out our review here.