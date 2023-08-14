The Big Picture Last year's slasher spin, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, was a surprising hit, prompting the director to make a sequel and spin-offs in the same slasher universe.

Last year’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher spin on the classic tale, was an unexpected success though it divided the audience. Some outright disliked the horror flick others put it in the category of its “so bad it’s good”. Nonetheless, the commercial success of the feature encouraged director Rhys Frake-Waterfield to make a sequel as well as spin-offs that are set in the same slasher universe.

Blood and Honey 2 was announced in May, right after the success of the original feature, and promised fans to take them back to Hundred Acre Wood. While most details are tightly kept under wraps, recently the returning director spoke to CinePop and dished out some details. "In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will have a chainsaw," Frake-Waterfield said. Affirming, "I'm going to introduce that. I'm going to make that happen."

The upcoming sequel has a slightly bigger budget than the original feature meaning, Frake-Waterfield will be able to add more buckets of blood to the scenes as well as add that chainsaw. The original feature saw Christopher Robin befriending a group of anthropomorphic creatures—Owl, Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet, and Winnie-the-Pooh—in the Hundred Acre Wood. However, he soon leaves for college and later returns to the woods to find that time hasn’t taken kindly to the friends he left behind, who now seek revenge on humans.

The Expanding Universe of Blood and Honey

Frake-Waterfield’s ambitions don’t rest on creating the sequel to the slasher film, the director aims to create a whole universe with a horror take on classic characters who can crossover in future films. Fans have already seen a glimpse of Cinderella’s Curse which sees Kelly Rian Sanson as the titular princess on a murderous spree.

Two more such horror spins are in making by Frake-Waterfield, titled Bambi: The Reckoning, and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. "The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," Frake-Waterfield said of his horror plans. As for the crossover he already has an idea, as he shares, "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh." A Bambi versus Pooh story indeed sounds interesting, especially for fans of the horror subgenre Frake-Waterfield is crafting.

Currently, no release date or window is set for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. Stay tuned at Collider for further developments and check out our interview with Frake-Waterfield below.