The horror sequel, part of The Twisted Childhood Universe, features new creature designs and a move to the town of Ashdown for more mayhem.

Successful theatrically and financially, a third Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey movie is set for release in 2026.

Only a few weeks ago, indie slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II was released on VOD exclusively on Amazon, with a preceding announcement revealing that the film will get special 4K steelbooks this Fall. Now, the horror production is back with a more exciting development, as reported by Comic Book – it is available to rent or buy on Digital but only on Amazon and will be briefly available on Prime Video.

As a sequel to the 2023 hit Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II is a horror version of A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's Winnie-the-Pooh books. It is the second installment of The Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who also produced alongside Scott Jeffrey. According to Frake-Waterfield, the follow-up movie is "bigger and worse," featuring "new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count. However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

Speaking of the cast, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey II stars Simon Callow as Cavendish, Tallulah Evans as Lexy, Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Olivia as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Winnie-the-Pooh. The movie, theatrically released in the U.S. on March 26, 2024, received mixed reviews from critics and was very successful, earning a total of $7.5 million worldwide on a budget of $500,000. Given its success and that of the prequel movie, a third Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey movie has been greenlit, scheduled to be released in 2026.

Back in May, it was announced that the goriest Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey I and II 4K steelbooks would be released on September 9, 2024, made by ESC Editions and featuring the gruesome poster artwork of the movies. Other goodies included in the collection are an eight-minute making-of featurette, "The Arrival of the Poohniverse" discussion on the future of the franchise and a 25-minute behind-the-scenes featurette covering the music of Blood and Honey II, among others.

For those unfamiliar with the Blood and Honey sequel, the official synopsis for the movie reads: "Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

