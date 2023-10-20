2023 has been such an incredible year for horror, but one of the most talked about genre films was arguably one its worst. That would be Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. After taking the internet by storm thanks to some pretty disturbing images of Pooh, the film premiered this past February to poor reviews. However, that didn’t stop the slasher from making a reasonable ransom at the box office and a sequel was quickly greenlit. Blood and Honey 2’s releasing this February which is only a few short months away. Now, returning director and co-writer Rhys Frake-Waterfield has teased a bloodier bedtime story as well as what to expect for the upcoming sequel.

While sitting down with Variety, Waterfield peeled back the sequel’s blood-soaked curtain saying, “In comparison to the first film everything’s stepped up massively. It’s a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we’ve really upped the ante.” He would go on to say the film would have about three times as many deaths as the original. By his count the first film had over 30 deaths so that’s a very substantial number.

The added gore is thanks to the film’s much higher budget. “It was actually a bit easier this time because the budget is higher so it expands out your options”, Waterfield said and continued on, “And I want them to be really, really crazy. I’ve given Winnie a signature weapon this time. In the other film it was just anything he could pick up really, so it was like a sledgehammer or a bat.” That weapon would be a bear trap allowing the kills to become even more gruesome than the first.

Pooh’s New Killer friend

Image via IGN/Altitude

Waterfield described the story of the sequel as well saying, “There’s a group of girls in a motor home, they’re having a good time and then Winnie the Pooh and Owl turn up and then… they don’t have a good time.” Owl is joining Tigger as one of Blood and Honey 2’s newest members of the Hundred Acre Woods. The sequel’s still on track to release on February 14, 2024. Until then, you can stream Blood and Honey on Peacock and read Waterfield’s full Variety interview on their website where the director also comments on the franchise's recent shocking 4th grade screening.