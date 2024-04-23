The Big Picture Pooh's terrifying appearance in Blood and Honey II gets immortalized in a new action figure complete with a blood-soaked mallet and severed head.

Out of all the horror sequels to release in 2024, arguably the most intriguing thus far has been Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II. The public-domain slasher saw the return of the killer silly old bear and was the first blood-soaked step in a larger cinematic universe. Now, Blood and Honey’s Pooh is getting his own action figure.

In official partnership with Rush Collectibles, Pooh’s horrific design is based on his appearance in Blood and Honey II. Compared to the first film, Pooh had a much more realistic and ferocious appearance. It looks less like a Scooby-Doo villain wearing a mask and more like a deadly humanoid bear that was out for blood. The figure will also come with two haunting accessories. A blood-covered mallet and a ghastly severed head. Horror figures have become more and more popular as companies like NECA have been wonderfully honoring iconic horror slasher villains like Michael Myers and Ghostface for years. Given this version of Pooh’s growing popularity, it’s nice to see the franchise finally get some love in sick action figure form.

What’s ‘Blood and Honey II’ About?

Like it’s predecessor, Blood and Honey II features a simple yet bloody revenge story of Pooh seeking out Christopher Robin after the latter abandoned the Hundred Acre Wood. Pooh has some new friends joining him this time around too. This includes Tigger, who just entered the public domain this year, and Owl. Also, the sequel had a meta aspect to it as the events of the first film were a movie inside the Blood and Honey universe. While the first film was critically panned, being one of the worst reviewed films ever on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel was a massive improvement. With all around better writing, kills, and thrills, Blood and Honey II was a step in the right direction for the soon-to-be franchise. On top of Blood and Honey 3 already being in the works, the Poohniverse, which will feature an expensive cast of scary public domain children’s characters, will be scaring horror fans next year.

When’s ‘Blood and Honey II’ Streaming?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II currently doesn’t have a streaming or digital release date yet. However, a Blu-ray box set was recently announced by Umbrella Entertainment. The original film made its streaming debut on Peacock after its successful theatrical run last year. Given that the sequel released in theaters a month ago, we should hear news about Blood and Honey II’s streaming release soon. Until then, you can preview Pooh’s new figure below. This demented bear will be up for pre-order soon on Rush Collectibles’ website.