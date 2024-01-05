The Big Picture Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to the horror film that took the internet by storm.

The sequel features a terrifying new design for Pooh, with a focus on his crazed eyes and matted fur covered in blood.

The film will take place outside of the Hundred Acre Woods and will involve the terrorizing of a group of girls at a local trailer park.

Public domain horror movies are all the rage these days. While the fascination with turning childhood icons into terrifying stories is nothing new, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey brought it into the mainstream. Last year’s slasher reimagining of the Hundred Acre Woods took the internet by storm and was a modest box office success. The sequel has already been made and is releasing very soon to both the joy and horror of genre fans everywhere. Throughout the last couple of months, the filmmakers have teased this deadly return with the first look at Tigger and Pooh’s new scary design. Now the latest images have two traumatized childhood friends reunited for Blood and Honey 2.

The two new images are of Pooh (Ryan Oliva) and his former pal-turned enemy, Christopher Robin (Scott Chambers). The latter has seen better days as he’s distressed, all sweaty, in a moody location. This is all after he was held captive by Pooh in the first film. Christopher may have escaped that particular torment, but Pooh hasn’t forgiven him for what he has done. The unrecognizable bear is featured in an extreme close up with a focus on his crazed eyes. The surrounding blood clashes with his matted fur so eerily, while his other eye has definitely taken on a frightening life of its own. It’s anyone’s guess if Christopher will survive this rematch with Pooh. However, one thing’s for sure, this sequel will most definitely be cranking up the carnage for this Hundred Acre murder spree.

What’s ‘Blood and Honey 2’ About?

While there’s still not a lot known about this killer sequel, Pooh and his friends are officially leaving the Hundred Acre Woods to terrorize the poor folks of Ashdown. More specifically, a group of girls at a local trailer park. It will be interesting to see if Christopher will have a more active “Final Guy” hero role in the film, as he was only a more supporting character in the first film. He definitely has the motivation as Pooh murder his fiancée in the opening moments of Blood and Honey. If you are looking for more frightening costumes and kills, you’re in luck as the sequel’s budget is much bigger. That has mostly benefited the appearance of the creatures of the Hundred Acre Woods. Blood and Honey 2 will feature Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger. The latter of which entered the public domain this year.

When is ‘Blood and Honey 2’ Releasing?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has a release window for Valentine’s Day 2024 (February 14) with the first trailer for the deranged sequel debuting later this month. While characters like Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, and Bambi look to take the storybook horror crown in the near future, Pooh is sure to remind horror fans that no one does it better than this silly old bear. While we wait for the sequel, you can currently stream the original Blood and Honey on Peacock.

