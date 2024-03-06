The Big Picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II brings revenge to the forefront, with more brutal deaths and disturbing imagery for horror fans.

The sequel expands on the first film, introducing new characters like Tigger and Owl in a terrifying theatrical event for genre fans.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield isn't holding back, promising more creative death traps and psychologically disturbing scenes in this gory sequel.

When it comes to horror sequels in 2024, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II is one of the most brutal offerings for genre fans this year. The twisted horror take on the beloved children’s character took the world by the neck last year with its blood-soaked depiction of the Hundred Acre Wood. With Blood and Honey II right around the corner, new images and trailers have been keeping horror fans occupied while Pooh prepares for more elaborate deaths with his best friends. Now, the latest images tease that this sequel will be upping the torture in some pretty disturbing ways.

The three new images, provided exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, put The Hundred Acres Wood's work on full display. There are two victims highlighted, with one having half his face mangled, including one of their eyes completely removed and sewn shut, while a female hostage wearing bunny eyes is in the middle of being tortured. Her eyes are also sewn shut, and it’s not going to get any better, as it appears Blood and Honey’s version of Tigger is right behind them, ready to finish the job. The final image is a very atmospheric shot of Pooh prowling in the woods with a chainsaw. While these images aren’t for the faint of heart, it’s a scary reminder that director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and his team aren’t messing around in this sequel. This is going to be an even gorier experience than the first, which should please a ton of horror fans.

What’s ‘Blood and Honey II’ About?

Close

This brutal sequel is all about revenge. After surviving the events of the first film, Christopher Robin has exposed Pooh and his friends to the rest of the world. These murderous lost souls don’t take too kindly to that and travel to Christopher’s hometown, Ashdown, to settle the score. While the first film mostly focused on Pooh and Piglet, Blood and Honey II will introduce more of this silly old bear’s companions, like Tigger and Owl. Given their terrifying new makeover looks and the higher budget, this is going to be a terrifying theatrical event for genre fans. While Blood and honey inadvertently started a new public domain horror adaptation craze, the original film, for the most part, wasn’t just a gimmick. Thanks to the bloody kills and horrific imagery, this take on the Hundred Acre Wood was one worth watching. Blood and Honey II only looks to take everything that worked in its predecessor and set it ablaze with more creative death traps and psychologically disturbing imagery.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II releases in theaters on March 26, 2024, for a three-day killer event. You can buy your tickets on Fathom Events’ website. The previously released trailer can be viewed below.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Release Date March 26, 2024 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chambers , Ryan Oliva , Tallulah Evans , Simon Callow , Eddy MacKenzie Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Matt Leslie , A.A. Milne Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions Distributor(s) ITN Distribution

