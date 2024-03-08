The Big Picture The sequel Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 promises to be a gory, bloody affair with new horrifying details and imagery.

Pooh and friends leave the Hundred Acre Wood for revenge in Christopher Robin's hometown, Ashdown, in a twisted slasher sequel.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield plans to expand the horror universe and satisfy fans of legacy characters turned into horror icons.

As the audience prepares to return to the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, new details are trickling down consistently to hype fans further. The horror sequel will have a limited theatrical run like its predecessor and has all eyes on it and also, fan expectations to fulfill. Fangoria has unveiled a new look at the feature, while we had ample looks at Pooh and his friends, the latest look shines a light on their victims.

One image sees Kelly Rian Sanson’s Mia screaming in pain, while another sees Sam Barrett as Aaron, whose face is completely bandaged barring one eye. We also get the first look at young Winnie the Pooh and young Christopher Robin, headed into the woods hand in hand in an ominous, twisted shot. While another set of images see a menacing Owl and a grotesque Pooh. The images do not leave the horrors inflicted by Pooh and his friends to the imagination and promise to be a gory, bloodied affair.

Winnie the Pooh and Friends Leave the Hundred Acre Woods in ‘Blood and Honey 2’

The slasher sequel will pick the story up right where it left off. After Christopher Robin reveals Pooh and friends’ existence to the world, the group isn’t safe in the woods. Soon, the group gets tired of hiding and decides to take the fight to Christopher Robin’s hometown, Ashdown. They leave behind a bloody trail in their wake as Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Owl vow revenge on Christopher Robin.

The previously released trailer paints a gory picture, with Owl and Tigger going completely berserk. Pooh, too, is wielding a chainsaw, as promised by director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and has a much better design in the sequel. The original feature was a surprise hit and started the trend of converting legacy characters into horror icons. The fans of the sub-genre took to the idea and director Frake-Waterfield already has plans for an interconnected shared universe to satiate their appetite.

The returning cast of the feature includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet, along with Lewis Santer as Tigger, Marcus Massey as Owl, and Simon Callow as Cavendish. Also rounding off the cast are Tallulah Evans, Sanson Alec, Newman Nicola Wright, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney among others.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is available on Peacock while the sequel slashes into theaters on March 26. Meanwhile, you can get more details about the upcoming feature with our guide here.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

