The Big Picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the gory take on the classic children's book, with a bigger budget and a high death count.

The new images released today show a dark and explosive vision, featuring revamped creature designs and a horrifying version of Owl.

The film will take place in the quiet community of Ashdown, moving away from the Hundred Acre Wood, and will confront Christopher Robin with his childhood friends turned monsters.

There will be blood (and honey) because Winnie the Pooh is returning to slash he was through and past the Hundred Acre Wood. The Hollywood Reporter has just released exclusive new images from the upcoming Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, looking at the hotly anticipated sequel to the gory take on the children's book classic. No release date has yet been set for the film.

More Blood, More Honey

It was only earlier this year when the first film Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey slashed its way into theaters. The film, made shortly after the beloved Winnie The Pooh franchise became public domain, took the beloved children's book characters and residents of the Hundred Acre Wood and turned them into hacking, slashing murderers, and to great success. Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey was created on a shoestring budget of about $100,000, and brought in over $5 million at the box office. The film's surprising success soon spawned a sequel project, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which looks to be even bloodier than the original.

The upcoming sequel, which is currently in production in the UK, comes with a bigger budget and an award-winning cast. The BAFTA-nominated Simon Callow joined on to the project along with Tallulah Evans. Scott Chambers will play Christopher Robin. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said, "[t]he sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count." And the new images certainly reflect the higher budget, revamped cast, and increased body count. Frake-Waterfield was also clear that this adventure "...will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood," and that Pooh and the rest will be taking "...their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

The new images, released today, show a dark, gritty, and explosive new vision for everyone's homicidal and honey-loving bear. One image shows Piglet, who returns from the first film crouching behind a feathered, sharp-nosed creature who looks to be a horrifying version of Owl. Another photo shows Chambers as Christopher Robin in a close-up. He looks out of frame, his eyes filled with tears, could it be the pain of confronting his childhood friends-turned monsters?

The screenplay for Winnie-The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was written by Matt Leslie and is based on a story co-written along with the film's directory Frake-Waterfield. Also joining the sequel is creature and gore designer Shaune Harrison, who previously worked on such films as World War Z and Harry Potter, so we'll be getting even more intense and twisted versions of our favorite woodland creatures. No release date has yet been set for the sequel. Check out more images below: