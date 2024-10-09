Some movies are so bad that there isn't anywhere to go but up if the studio decides to pursue a sequel. That was exactly the case with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which follows an original with an almost unbelievable 3% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that didn't stop Premiere Entertainment Group and Jagged Edge Productions from making Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which has been one of the most popular movies to watch on Peacock since premiering on the platform at the start of October. The sequel stars Scott Chambers, Tallulah Evans, and Ryan Oliva, and currently sits at a 46% score from critics and a 65% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes; still bad but a step-up from the original.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, with Matt Leslie also making a contribution to the screenplay. Rhys-Waterfield made his directorial debut in 2022 on The Area 51 Incident, a sci-fi horror film which also stars Scott Chambers, and he followed that up with The Killing Tree later that year, a slasher horror starring Sarah Alexandra Marks. His only two films since have been Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. As for Leslie, he made his feature writing debut in 2018 on Summer of 84, the slasher horror film starring Rich Sommer, and then followed it up with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. He has also been tapped to write the script and direct Don't Open the Door, an upcoming horror film starring Doug Jones and Alexis Knapp.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Peacock?

The first two installments in Adam Sander's Hotel Transylvania franchise have been major hits on Peacock since premiering on the platform earlier this month, along with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which departed Netflix and is now streaming on Peacock and sitting in the #3 spot on the chart. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's stunt team-up movie, The Fall Guy, is also still floating around the Peacock top 10, with Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween and Kevin Bacon's Tremors both being newer additions. The Real West, a 2024 romance drama, also rounds out the Peacock top 10.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates ans watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 on Peacock.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chambers , Ryan Oliva , Tallulah Evans , Simon Callow , Eddy MacKenzie Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Matt Leslie , A.A. Milne Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions

