The Big Picture Pooh wields a flaming chainsaw in the upcoming horror movie sequel, Blood and Honey II, set for release on March 26, 2024.

The film is a meta twist on the original Hundred-Acre-Wood story, with the characters seeking killer revenge in a new universe.

With a higher budget and scarier costumes, filmmakers aim to make Blood and Honey II a horror experience for the ages in the Poohniverse.

The next major horror film to hit theaters is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II. The public domain slasher sequel based on the children's fairy tale is being unleashed later this month and, with each passing day, genre fans have gotten new trailers, images, posters, and story details. Now, in the latest character poster, Pooh is ready for war and armed to the teeth like a spirit of vengeance.

This scary version of Pooh is wielding a flaming chainsaw. This was a really violent killer in the original, but that looks like child’s play compared to what the forgotten souls of the Hundred-Acre-Wood will be getting up to in this blood-soaked sequel. There have been past images released of Pooh Bear and his new deadly weapon of choice, but this is one of the first times we have seen this disturbed character's personal fiery touch.

Leaving the Hundred-Acre-Wood For Blood and Honey

Close

While Blood and Honey II’s plot was a mystery for a while, horror fans recently got some exciting news that the original Hundred-Acre-Wood bloodbath will be a film within the sequel’s universe. That meta twist and mockery may be what fuels this “real life” Pooh and his friends to seek out their old “friend”. These colorful animal villains are leaving their home to torment Christopher Robin’s hometown of Ashdown. They are just out for some killer revenge. From the trailer and various images released, this looks to be a sequel upping the ante in every department. The original Blood and Honey wasn’t an objectively good movie. Even the filmmakers have been very open about that. However, returning director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and new series writer Matt Leslie are determined to make Blood and Honey II a horror experience for the ages. The film's higher budget and scarier costumes have been on full display as this film is set to kick off a new cinematic fairy tale universe dubbed the “Poohniverse”. While this franchise started as a concept fueled by internet intrigue, the box office success of the original has allowed the Blood and Honey team to go back to the drawing board. If you're a horror fan, that care and effort should excite you. This has the potential to be the Terrifier 2 of this twisted universe in terms of its bigger story and scale of its gruesome set pieces.

When Does ‘Blood and Honey II’ Release?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II is setting the world on fire in theaters for a three-day frightening event starting Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Until then, you can view the new flaming poster below.