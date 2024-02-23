The Big Picture The poster reveal for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 shows terrifying character upgrades.

More blood, gore, and higher body count expected with new cast and budget increase.

The plot follows Pooh and friends seeking revenge on Christopher Robin in a town, leaving a trail of death.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a sequel that keeps on giving. Last year’s the surprise hit from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has won the hearts of the fans of the sub-genre and the sequel is highly anticipated. While fans got their first good look at the film with an epic trailer that saw Pooh and his friends terrorizing a town, now we have first official posters featuring all the villains.

Revealed by Dread Central, the posters are quite fitting for the group, first we have the Owl, at the top of the tree with his wings spread ready to take on another victim. Another sees a giant Piglet returning with an equally giant mace in hand. Pooh, on his poster is sitting on a big chair, with his red glowing eyes, and a honey jar in hand while Tigger is terrifying in his standalone poster.

Pooh and Friends will be Even More Terrifying in ‘Blood and Honey 2’

The first film that came out last year was made on a modest budget although its success promised a bigger budget and wider release and director Frake-Waterfield is going all in along with a plan of a horror universe. We already saw Pooh wielding a chainsaw in the trailer while now, Piglet has a mace which ensures that the feature is filled with blood and gore. The creature design has also seen an upgrade along with a new cast and will certainly have a higher body count.

Close

The story will pick up in the aftermath of the last film as after Christopher Robin revealed their existence, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their lives endangered. The group then decides to get out of the shadows and takes the fight to Christopher Robin’s home town, Ashdown. In their wake they leave a bloody trail of death and mayhem as they vow revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all.

The cast includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet, along with Lewis Santer as Tigger, Marcus Massey as Owl, Simon Callow as Cavendish. Also rounding off the cast are Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian, Sanson Alec, Newman Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney and more.

No release date has been announced for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. However, you can get more details about the upcoming feature with our guide here.