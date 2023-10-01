With a tight budget and premise to ruin your childhood, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey received mixed reviews, none of which slowed down the box office success. The irresistible curiosity to watch a nostalgic tale turned nightmare proved more powerful than any criticisms of the movie itself. All the hype and success thrust the producer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield into a position where a high-budget sequel became more than a possibility. Now, the highly anticipated Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has an estimated release date and a much larger budget to work with.

If it wasn’t obvious already, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a twisted story about the beloved childhood Disney character Winnie the Pooh. Only this time, he’s gone wild from the abandonment of his now-grown adult companion, Christopher Robin. This time, in its sequel, there are updated costume designs, bigger storylines, and much more gore. We can expect an expanded character base, with more people to slay, and rumors suggest that our murderous teddy bear will finally leave the Hundred Acre Wood.

There are high hopes that this time, Blood and Honey 2 won't just be a gimmick that draws the attention of morbid curiosity but a full-fledged slasher horror movie that will terrorize audiences worldwide. As we brace ourselves for its release, let's dive into all the details we've gathered and await the next chapter in this unexpected horror saga.

RELATED: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Proves Not Every Children's Tale Is Right for Horror

When is 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2' Coming Out?

Image via IGN/Altitude

According to an exclusive first look on IGN, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is estimated to be released in February 2024. This is, perhaps not coincidentally, only a month after Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet’s good friend Tigger becomes public domain, enabling these filmmakers to introduce another terrifying monster to the story.

Is There a Trailer for 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'?

There is no trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 yet.

Where Can You Watch 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'?

There is no current information on where Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will play upon its release; however, you can rent or purchase the original Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey on Amazon Prime Video while waiting.

Who Stars in 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Scott Chambers (Chicken) will play the former owner and best friend to Winnie-the-Pooh and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood creatures, Christopher Robin. Ryan Oliva (Strike Back) is starring as none other than the murderous Winnie himself, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope’s Exorcist) plays a young Winnie. Although the first installment of Blood and Honey insinuated Piglet's demise, he will apparently return in the sequel, played by Eddy McKenzie. Lewis Santer is embodying the role of fan-favorite Tigger. And before complaining that he should be an orange tiger, remember that this version of Tigger is the original released to the public domain.

In the 95+ year old books, Tigger was primarily in black and white with, at most, a pale yellow tinge of color added. Marcus Massey is also reintroducing us to an old friend playing Owl, the most wise and reasonable character in the Hundred Acre Wood, which could create an interesting dynamic in the Blood and Honey storyline. Finally, from what we know, Simon Callow (Shakespeare in Love) has been cast as Cavendish, rumored by Variety to have a connection with Robin, a true testament to the budget increase for this sequel.

RELATED: 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' and 9 Horror Movies with Ridiculous Killers

What is 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2' About?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

So far, from the first movie, we know that Winnie-the-Pooh is hunting for Christopher Robin, killing everyone in his path. The psychotic break was perhaps instigated by Robins's abandonment of the Hundred Acre Wood and his friends, and maybe the forest animals' decision to horrifically cannibalize the late unfortunate Eeyore, who could never catch a break. The introduction of familiar characters, Owl and Tigger, promises a deeper dynamic along with Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet. Still, the majority of information about the new plot was revealed in the announcement of the Cavendish character. Cavendish is said to have past ties with Robin and is presented as a regretful alcoholic with a tormenting past. Along with this news, it was revealed that the Hundred Acre Wood characters will be leaving to terrorize the small town of Ashdown. It’s only expected that this will leave room for more murderous gore as

Winnie-the-Pooh and his gang wreak havoc on the public.

More Rhys Frake-Waterfield Directed Films That You Can Stream Right Now

Image via Prime Video

The Area 51 Incident - Set in the eerie confines of the mysterious Area 51, The Area 51 Incident starts when a sudden outbreak threatens its inhabitants. Survivors find refuge in an underground bunker, hoping to wait out the menace. The story is centered in 1951 on a concealed British site, which many believe to be an interstellar gateway to the far-off Kepler 22B planet. Fresh faces in this secret world, Trent and Jenny, try to make sense of the chaos surrounding them. But their attempt at understanding is thwarted when alarms blare, signaling the entrance of unimaginable creatures — ranging from grotesque baboons to terrifyingly oversized insects. As tensions rise and no sign of rescue, a haunting realization strikes: perhaps the bunker holds more than just humans.

Rent on Prime Video

Firenado - In this film, a group of dedicated scientists unveil groundbreaking technology aimed at controlling the world's weather. However, things don't go as planned, and a malfunction causes a fiery tornado that wreaks havoc, decimating landscapes and towns in its path. As these scientists scramble, trying to rectify the disastrous situation they caused, a surprising twist arises: during their mission, they have a perilous run-in with criminals who chose a home for an invasion that's directly in the fiery tornado's path. With danger coming from both the elements and these unexpected foes, the team finds themselves battling on two pressing fronts. Firenado is not just an action-packed adventure; it highlights the delicate balance between human innovation and the unpredictable forces of nature.

Watch on Prime Video

The Killing Tree - This film goes deep into the emotions of a grieving widow, consumed by the pain of her loss. She embarks on a desperate quest to bring back her executed husband. Turning to ancient, forbidden magic, she hopes for a reunion. However, the magic backfires in the most unexpected way: He returns not as the man she loved but as a vengeful Christmas tree. Set during the festive season, this film isn't just about supernatural happenings but serves as a reminder of the dangers of meddling with forces beyond our understanding. As homes get adorned and the holiday spirit becomes palpable, a sinister threat lurks in the shadows, turning joy into fear.

Watch on Prime Video