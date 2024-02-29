The Big Picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II hits theaters on March 26 for a limited three-day run!

Following the success of the first film, the sequel hopes to bring in big crowds with its gruesome thrills.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and a talented cast are set to deliver another terrifying installment of this horror series.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey fans rejoice, the slasher sequel finally has a release date but with a twist! Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II will hot theatres nationwide starting March 26. However it’ll be playing on the big screen for only three days between March 26 and 28, Bloody Disgusting reports. The original feature also had a limited release, however, it was expanded following a lucrative reception in theaters, and the filmmakers are no doubt hoping for the same from the upcoming sequel.

The opportune brainchild of director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the original feature hit theatres last year after Pooh and friends came in public domain. Unexpectedly, the blood and gore filled slasher reimagining of the anthropomorphic teddy bear created by author A.A. Milne found its place in the audiences’ hearts and, upon that success, announced a sequel, which will now be out with more fanfare and a better budget. Furthermore, per the report, the upcoming sequel will crack open the horror universe teasing upcoming Pinocchio, Bambi and Peter Pan-based horror movies.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ Promises a Gorier World

The upcoming sequel is set in the aftermath of the original feature, after Christopher Robin revealed the existence of Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger to the world. The anthropomorphic beings now find their lives endangered within the 100 Acre Wood. The group then decides to get out of the shadows and take the fight to Christopher Robin’s hometown, Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake as they vow revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all.

The feature has already shown a glimpse of various new but familiar characters joining the line up with Pooh and Piglet. This time around we have Owl, who caused much mayhem in the previously released trailer. So does Tigger, who is literally ready to tear anyone apart in his way. Furthermore, Pooh has a weapon upgrade, as he wields a chainsaw in the slasher sequel. Fans of the sub-genre are in for a wild ride with Blood and Honey 2.

The returning cast includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet, along with Lewis Santer as Tigger, Marcus Massey as Owl, Simon Callow as Cavendish. Also rounding off the cast are Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian, Sanson Alec, Newman Nicola Wright, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney among others.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 slashes into theaters on March 26. Meanwhile, you can get more details about the upcoming feature with our guide here.