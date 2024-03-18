The Big Picture Blood and Honey II, the highly anticipated horror sequel, makes the original film a movie within the movie.

The film follows Pooh Bear and the gang seeking revenge on Christopher Robin.

The meta twist adds intrigue to the sequel, set for a 3-day theatrical release starting on March 26, 2024.

While horror has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, March kicks off an endless blood-soaked sea of highly anticipated genre releases. This includes Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, a sequel to last year’s internet sensation that saw our favorite storybook gang from the Hundred Acre Wood become ruthless killers. Throughout the month, fans have gotten new posters, sneak peeks, and teases for the honey-filled sequel. Now, it’s been revealed that Blood and Honey II makes the original film an in-universe movie within the movie.

The twist comes from ComicBook.com who sat down with Blood and Honey II producer and star Scott Chambers (Christopher Robin). When talking about how the sequel came about, Chambers said, “Well, it wasn't really my idea [to return]. So basically Rhys [Frake-Waterfield] set the sequel. So [for] the sequel, he wanted new designs and all this kind of stuff, so the first movie ends up being a movie within the second movie." The actor would go on to say, "And he was like, 'Well, I'm going to need a new Christopher Robin.' And he's been with me on my acting journey from the beginning, and he's always been really nice about it and positive and all that."

While the original Blood and Honey left a lot to be desired, the negative response has only driven the filmmakers to make a bigger and better film that will now be a part of the just-announced shared “Poohniverse”. This Scream-like revelation adds even more intrigue to this sequel. The movie within a movie trope has been heavily explored within the genre, like with Ghostface’s cinematic misadventures in the in-universe Stab movies. This twist is certain to bring more substance to both the self-aware humor and dreadful gory horror of Pooh’s latest adult outing.

What Is ‘Blood and Honey II’ About?

Close

Beyond Blood and Honey II’s new meta story nugget, the film will follow Pooh Bear, Tigger, and Owl, among other Hundred-Acre members getting revenge on Christopher Robin and his hometown of Ashdown. Of course, more gruesome traps and deaths are going to follow, but with that comes the film's higher production value and new writer Matt Leslie, who has brought a lot of credibility to the project, thanks to his past credits like Summer of 84. Leslie had nothing but praise for the upcoming sequel, saying:

“The film we've all made is a blast. Good people came together and made something that's scary, funny, and definitely f***ing bonkers, and it's worthy of playing in theaters.”

When Does ‘Blood and Honey II’ Release?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II releases for a three-day theatrical event starting on March 26, 2024. You can buy tickets for this brutal meta-fairytale now.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Release Date March 26, 2024 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chambers , Ryan Oliva , Tallulah Evans , Simon Callow , Eddy MacKenzie Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Matt Leslie , A.A. Milne Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions

