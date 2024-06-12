The Big Picture Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II is set to terrify viewers at home on June 26 via Amazon's VOD service.

As we approach the halfway point of 2024, there have been a ton of memorable sequels that have lit up the horror genre. On the indie side of things, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II returned moviegoers to the demented version of The Hundred Acre Woods. The public domain slasher from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield terrorized theaters with its limited release back in March alongside a surprisingly positive critical reception. Now, horror fans know when they can experience this blood-soaked sequel in the comfort of their own spooky home.

Announced on the franchise’s social media pages, Blood and Honey II will be released on VOD on Wednesday, June 26 in the United States. It will be exclusive to Amazon via their on demand service before dropping onto other VOD platforms like Fandango at Home in the coming months. However, if you’re an avid physical media collector, the sequel will be released on Blu-ray and DVD at a later date. Companies like ESC have already announced their stunning 4K steelbookfor Blood and Honey II early last month. That edition will be released in September.

What is ‘Blood and Honey II’ About?

After the less than stellar reception of the first gory Pooh Bear misadventure, Blood and Honey II went back to the drawing board with the original film becoming a film within the newly established Poohniverse. In this meta-like sequel, Pooh and his friends are out for revenge on their former best friend, Christopher Robin. With a bigger budget, better (more scary) costumes, and bloodier kills, this gang from the abandoned Hundred Acre Woods are taking Christopher’s entire town of Ashdown with them. While the sequel didn’t make as much of a splash at the box office in its limited release as its predecessor, it’s objectively a much better slasher than Blood and Honey. The latter of which was a film that only served as a proof of concept. However, this is just the beginning of the Poohniverse, as Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare are set to release later this summer and fall respectively, before Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble releases next year. Blood and Honey 3 is also currently in the works.

Where Can You Stream ‘Blood and Honey II’?

Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II doesn’t have a streaming release date yet, but we should find that out in the coming weeks after its VOD release. The original Blood and Honey is streaming on Peacock which is the likely landing spot for the sequel. Until we learn more, you can watch the trailer for Blood and Honey II below before it drops on Amazon later this month.