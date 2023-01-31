The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a slasher film based on the Winnie-the-Pooh books by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard. It follows the classic children’s characters after they have grown feral and murderous after being abandoned by their human friend Christopher Robin when he left for college. In true slasher movie fashion, the characters terrorize a group of friends who rented a cabin in the Hundred Acre Woods, picking them off one by one.

Not much is known yet about the sequel, but the announcement post does include some possible hints and a teaser poster. With very few words, the post promises horror fans that the sequel will be even more violent than the first is said to be. The tweet is captioned “More blood. More honey. #WinnieThePooh2” and the teaser poster shows off “Winnie-the-Pooh 2” with the “2” covered in blood splatters. A little bit of the plot is also hinted at with the tagline “Friends Will Gather… To Take Revenge”. Now, whether this will be human characters getting revenge on The Winnie-the-Pooh characters or vice-versa is yet to be known but is exciting nonetheless.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is able to exist thanks to the first Winnie-the-Pooh book entering the public domain back on January 1, 2022. This means that while anything invented for the characters in later books or in the films and series produced by Disney is off-limits and protected by copyright, anything established in the first book, such as the characters, their looks, their personalities, and more can be used in this bloody horror movie. Because of this, fans can expect to see violent Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet, but other iconic characters like Tigger, who aren’t yet in the public domain, will not be in the film. Fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed for him to show up in the sequel.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield in his feature film directorial debut. He is expected to return for the sequel, as are Nikolai Leon and Craig David Dowsett, who play Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh respectively. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey also stars Chris Cordell, Maria Taylor, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne, and Danielle Ronald.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will hit theaters on February 15. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the sequel. Check out the announcement post down below: