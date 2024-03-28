The Big Picture Lock your doors - Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is coming with a bigger budget and more gruesome twists.

Familiar characters like Rabbit and Heffalumps will have terrifying new roles in the latest adaptation.

Get ready for more childhood nightmares as the Twisted Childhood Universe expands with new gruesome films.

Lock your doors and keep your jar of honey sealed - Pooh and his feral friends will go on another bloodthirsty rampage as Variety reveals that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 has been given the green light. The news comes just days after the sequel to the 2023 childhood-crushing, nightmare-inducing Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey stabbed and jabbed its way into cinemas. Original director, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is expected to return with the film’s production falling under his banner, Jagged Edge Productions, which he co-runs with Scott Chambers.

As of right now, no plot details surrounding Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 have been released, but Frake-Waterfield and Chambers teased that the budget will be bigger than ever, allowing them to up the ante on the already gore-driven spectacle from the first two films. The creative team is also planning on bringing more of the beloved characters out of the books and giving them a terrifying twist, with familiar faces such as Rabbit, the Heffalumps, and the Woozles set to appear in the latest grisly adaptation.

To be completely fair, we should’ve seen this news coming as Jagged Edge recently revealed its plans to ruin as many childhoods as possible with the lovingly dubbed Twisted Childhood Universe. Falling under this new type of franchise’s umbrella will be movies like Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. All of these characters will join forces in a spoof of Marvel’s Avengers universe in a movie titled, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will bring together characters from the various films already in the works as well as others that hang as part of the public domain.

What’s ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ About?

The first film saw Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) return to The Hundred Acre Wood after growing up and moving on to college. The young man brings his human friends along to meet the anthropomorphic animals from his youth but discovers that, in his absence, they’ve gone completely feral, forced to fend for themselves, and eaten those closest to them. After barely escaping with his life, Christopher Robin (now played by Scott Chambers) warns those on the outside about the killer animals stalking the woods. When Pooh and his friends catch wind of Christopher’s betrayal, they leave their homes behind on a quest for vengeance and bloodshed.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more information on the threequel and the other films in the Twisted Childhood Universe.

