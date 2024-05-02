The Big Picture The Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey movies are getting special 4K steelbooks this fall.

Officially licensed 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbooks by ESC Editions feature haunting artwork and bonus material including making-of featurettes.

Blood and Honey 2 continues the murderous rampage in Ashdown with Tigger joining the carnage as the character enters the public domain.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel have been some of the most talked about slashers of the last couple of years. The public domain horror take on the beloved children’s character successfully twisted heads last year when it became a smash box office hit. That’s despite some of the worst genre reviews in recent Rotten Tomatoes history. Blood and Honey 2, which was released earlier this spring, fared much better. Now, ahead of the “Poohniverse” next year, both Blood and Honey films are coming to 4K with new scream-worthy steelbooks.

Made by ESC Editions, these officially licensed 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbooks bear the haunting poster artwork of the films. Besides the improved costume work, Pooh upped his deadly game for the sequel with a flaming chainsaw. The bonus material includes an eight-minute making-of featurette, "The Arrival of the Poohniverse" discussion on the future of this slasher expanded universe, a 25-minute behind-the-scenes featurette covering the music of Blood and Honey II, and more. Umbrella Entertainment recently announced their own Blood and Honey II Blu-ray box set, but that didn’t include a 4K. ESC’s version is a French release. However, for physical media fans, that doesn’t matter much as all 4K Blu-rays are region free. There hasn’t been an American 4K or Blu-ray release for the honey-filled sequel yet. Scream Factory handled the US Blu-ray release of the original film. That, again, didn’t include a 4K. It’s a safe bet that they'll be handling the domestic distribution for this rabid Pooh Bear again.

What’s ‘Blood and Honey II’ About?

Blood and Honey II revealed that the events of the first murder-spree was a film released within the Poohniverse. However, that meta twist didn't stop Pooh from feeling abandoned by his old pal, Christopher Robin. With the help of Piglet, Tigger, and Owl, Pooh is out for revenge and has taken Christopher’s hometown of Ashdown with him. While it didn’t make as much of a box office blood splash as its predecessor, Blood and Honey II was a kill-happy quality slasher. From its direction to its performances to its creative murder set-ups, the sequel improved on every aspect of the first film and then some.

ESC’s two Blood and Honey 4K steelbooks will be released on September 9, 2024. You can pre-order the limited edition two-pack on their website for €59.99 ($64.34 USD). Blood and Honey II can be purchased separately as well, with an additional DVD option available.

