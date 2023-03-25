Lock your doors and keep something sharp close to you, a very feral Winnie the Pooh is leaving the Hundred Acre Wood and preparing to find a place on your collector’s shelf. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed a very special Blu-ray release on April 5, that will come with a slew of both physical and on-disc extras. Though it received some less than savory reviews from the critics, the children’s classic-turned-slasher feature has found itself a dedicated cult following who are sure to want to feast their eyes on all the bonus materials from the title’s special arrival.

Have you been hoping for some blooper footage of that silly old bloodthirsty bear? Look no further than the Blu-ray release as a set of bloopers and behind-the-scenes moments will reveal what production on the gore-filled feature was like. Deleted scenes will share more of the story while an audio commentary with the film’s director Rhys Frake-Waterfield may better explain why Tigger didn’t make an appearance in the reimagining. The discs also include a featurette titled Winnie The Pooh - Violins and Honey which has certainly piqued our musical interest to find out more about the film’s score.

For fans who love a good bit of artwork, the collector’s edition also comes with some very colorful illustrations to add to your horror wall. The custom slipcase will fit in perfectly among both your Blu-ray collection and your bookshelf as the sleek and well-thought-out design was crafted to look like just another Winnie the Pooh book, but with a much darker twist. Inside, you’ll find eight different art cards featuring the film’s wide array of characters, as well as a 16-page custom-written and illustrated book titled Winnie the Pooh: Honey is Thicker Than Blood.

RELATED: Where to Watch 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Showtimes and Streaming Status

What Is Blood and Honey About?

In Winni the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Frake-Waterfield dared to pose the question of what happened to the beloved bear and the other anthropomorphic animals living in the Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin moved on with his life. Spoiler: it was nothing good. When Christopher returns to his beloved childhood escape to introduce his new friends to his old, things take a turn for the murderous as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have now turned into feral monsters with a taste for blood-soaked vengeance. Initially meant for a release around Halloween 2022, the horror flick finally graced screens on February 15, with a re-release in mid-March.

Check out the trailer for Blood and Honey below and keep scrolling for the full lineup of extras for the collector’s edition Blu-ray release which will arrive on April 5.

Blu-ray Bonus Content:

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Audio Commentary with Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Behind-the-Scenes

Trailer

Featurette: Winnie the Pooh: Violins and Honey

Physical Bonus Content: