2023 has been another great year for the horror genre thus far. There have been epic franchise returns, chilling original films, and twisted modern updates to classic children’s stories. One film that falls into that latter category was Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The slasher based on the works of author A.A. Milne took the internet by storm when the film received a short theatrical run this past February. Now the hard-R blood-soak nightmare is available to own on VOD.

The news comes to us from Bloody Disgusting, who say the slasher’s now on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The film can be rented for $9.99 and bought for $19.98. While Blood and Honey grabbed horror fans' attention when the first images and trailer for the film released in late 2022, when the slasher did eventually release in its limited theatrical run, it barely made a lasting impact on critics or horror fans. The film has a whopping 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did manage to kill up $4.5 million at the box office. That’s impressive for a film that looked like it was being held together by knotted shoelaces.

What’s Blood and Honey About?

Blood and Honey ask the age-old question, what if Pooh Bear and his best friend Piglet were driven insane and went on a homicidal rampage in the Hundred Acre Woods. That’s what happens when you feel abandoned by your best friend Christopher Robin. However, when Christopher does eventually return to his “friends” all grown, up bloodshed is waiting for them. The slasher sub-genre, along with the rest of horror, is in a bit of a Renaissance period at the moment. Films like X, Pearl, Scream VI, M3GAN, and Sick have shown that slashers still have a lot of creative thrills left to give.

Sadly Blood and Honey wasn’t one of those films. With a paper thin story and an emphasis on erotic gore, this Winniethe-Pooh adaptation joins The Mean One and the Grinch as characters best left for children. The novelty of children’s properties being turned into horror movies has quickly worn off. However, if you were intrigued by the maddening trailer, and you’re a horror fan, Blood and Honey is worth the watch just for curiosity’s sake. No public domain property is safe from the horror movie adaptation and this might not be the last time we see poor old Pooh in this scary form.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’s on VOD now. You can check it out on Amazon Prime Video here, and you can view the film’s trauma-infused trailer down below. Blood and Honey’s also available on Blu-ray for all the genre’s physical media lovers to enjoy.