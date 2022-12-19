We have entered an era where beloved childhood characters are being adapted into horror movies. Ever since some iconic children's stories were made available in the public domain, filmmakers have started a cinematic trend of giving several popular characters a rather twisted take. For one, we already have an upcoming dark take on Peter Pan alongside the nightmare-inducing twist on Bambi. This list will not be complete without mentioning that Winnie the Pooh and his buddy Piglet are also getting a horror movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and the new poster showcases the iconic bear carrying a knife and a severed head, seemingly letting go of his honey fixation.

The forthcoming slasher film based on A. A. Milne's 1926 book "Winnie The Pooh" has quite taken the internet by storm, mainly because of how the creatives behind the upcoming film gave the beloved characters a nightmarish look. Titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the wicked reimagining follows the anthropomorphic Winnie the Pooh, who appears to have taken it very personally when Christopher Robin goes to college, leaving him and Piglet with no food supply and no other option but to choose terror as they struggle for survival, eventually leading to Eeyore being slain and eaten (yes, that lovely Eeyore). And what better way to match the film's premise is to release a poster as wicked as the title suggests, with Winnie the Pooh's silhouette holding a severed head.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the upcoming horror-thriller film stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as the two best of friends who eventually became cold-blooded murderers as a result of Christopher Robin's infrequent visits. The film also stars Nikolai Leon, Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald, Natasha Tosini, May Kelly, Paula Coiz, and Natasha Rose Mills.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

RELATED: 'Bambi' Is Getting a Horror Movie From the Creatives Behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

The movie serves as a kick-starter for an era of childhood classics being warped into ar darker reimaginings. Aside from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Frake-Waterfield also disclosed that he is writing Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare, a dark adaptation of the beloved character, while also executive producing a childhood-destroying reimagining of Bambi. Although the upcoming movie has generated significant excitement, it will be interesting to see how that translates to the movie-going experience when it hits theaters next year.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will premiere on February 15, 2023. Check out the film's latest poster down below.