The hype behind the bizarre new horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was immediate when images were released in May. The images depicted nightmarish versions of the beloved Pooh Bear and Piglet stalking their victims, clearly having traded in honey for blood. Now, Dread Central has shared an exclusive new poster for the film, and it is every bit as horrifying as you would expect.

This frightening new poster sees our rumbly-tumbly pal Winnie the Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) exchanging his honey pots for a sledgehammer dripping with blood. Illuminated by the light of a full moon, Bloody and Honey's Pooh gazes down at us with dead eyes, and below him sweet Piglet stands over his most recent victim, still clutching a butcher's knife, deep in the woods - the Hundred Acre Woods? Across the top of the poster, the tagline reads "This ain't no bedtime story," implying that Blood and Honey may not be suitable for children.

It appears the flick will be so much more than just two deranged masked killers donning a bear and pig mask. More than a typical slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will explore the darker themes of abandonment, according to an interview the debut director and writer Rhys Waterfield held with Variety. Taking place after Christopher Robin (Nikolei Leon) heads off to college, the lovable bear and his best friend, timid and stuttering Piglet, have regressed to their feral roots, no longer craving sweet honey and whimsical adventures, but blood and gore. In a Toy Story 3 arc, Waterfield gives Pooh Bear a bit of an edge when his former owner no longer cares for his childhood toys, and since Piglet is typically game for whatever shenanigans Winnie the Pooh gets into, he's joining in on the rampage.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

RELATED: It's Not Just Winnie the Pooh: When Beloved Childhood Characters Break Bad

Waterfield gives a brief rundown on the synopsis of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey:

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult... Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Now in its post-production phase, Waterfield and the crew shot for only 10 days in a location in England, not far from the Ashdown Forest that inspired English author A.A. Milne's collection of short stories. How enchanting. Under Jagged Edge Productions, run by Waterfield and co-producer Scott Jeffrey, Blood and Honey's budget is a close-kept secret, but the director tells audiences not to expect a "Hollywood-level production." Due to the public's reaction to the initial announcement and outlandish concept, Waterfield says they're fast-tracking the editing process, but that "making sure it’s still good..." is a high priority. Aside from critics and Disney's watchful eye (the reason the crew swapped Pooh's iconic red crop-top for lumberjack plaid), this upcoming horror comedy is turning out to be a seductive crowd-lure. It seems the film may be exactly what the images suggest: an eccentric and bloody re-imagining of a classic children's tale. While that may not appeal to certain viewers, the film is surely going to be remembered.

Joining Dowsett and Leon, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey features Chris Cordell as Piglet, Natasha Tosini, Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Jase Rivers, Simon Ellis, May Kelly and more.No release date has been set for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey yet, but you can check out the poster below: