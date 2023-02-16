Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the new horror movie that turns the friendly and lovable bear and friends into slasher villains had its global release on February 15, and the first reactions for the low-budget feature are slowly making their way in across social media. If these reviews are anything to go by, the film might find itself in a spot of bother as it is being called one of the worst horror movies ever, though some predicted that, from its low quality, the film could garner a cult following similar to Tommy Wiseau's disasterpiece, The Room.

The story of Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey takes the familiar faces of the lovable bear Winnie-the-Pooh and his friend Piglet and twists them into a dark version that hungers for blood instead of honey. After Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) leaves for college, Pooh and his friends grew to hate humans after being forced to return to their animalistic instincts to survive without Christopher there to care for them. Years later, Christopher returns and, along with a group of friends visiting the Hundred Acre Wood, becomes the target of the animals' latest killing spree.

Not So Sweet

The creation of Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey came about when the Winnie-the-Pooh book entered the public domain back on January 1, 2022, meaning that anyone could use aspects of anything that made an appearance in the original book for their own projects. So, of course, that means the first thing to do is turn them it blood-hungry killers! Despite the reactions from many critics, the film already has a sequel in development. What was originally meant to be a smaller release, the film ended up expanding to an extra 1,500 locations in the US following a strong box office opening in Mexico.

Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film an absolutely scathing review, also bringing up Wiseau comparisons but not in a humorous or endearing way but rather as a way to demonstrate how "atrocious" the film is. The review derides everything including its writing, directing, and acting, saying that "the whole film isn’t even fun on a cheesy level. It’s just bad and abysmally handled every step of the way." Bonaime went on to say "It’s actually almost incredible just how incompetent Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is on every level. What could've been a halfway decent dumb idea becomes a full-on nightmare of bad choices and terrible filmmaking." He gave the film an F.

Bonaime wasn't the only one that had a strong negative response to the film, as one Twitter user @LilithTwo called it the "worst movie [they've] ever seen."

Mary Beth McAndrews, editor-in-chief of Dread Central, gave a mild recommendation for the film, calling it "campy... uneven and stifled" but said to go "have fun and enjoy the ride."

Since the announcement of Winne-the-Pooh: Blood back in May 2022, the film's writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has been vocal about making more cuddly characters turned killer film with the announcement of a horror film based on Peter Pan called Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning, a horror project starring the titular deer. He aims to create an interconnected universe of childhood killers. One positive review for the film from Twitter user @genallyx was fully on board for this cinematic universe of childhood character serial killers, demanding that it come out as soon as possible.

While you would expect some positive reviews and some negative reviews, the biggest opinion of the film is that it lands in that spot as sweet as honey: the entertaining and terrible spot. Twitter users @kenbruno and @joe_fayant ended up praising the film, but in the "so bad it's good" lens of a good review. Calling the film dumb and entertaining at the same time, it is here that we see the possibility of a The Room-esque groundswell of support could be in the film's future.

Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is now available in select theaters. You can watch the trailer down below.