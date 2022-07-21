The upcoming slasher film that takes A. A. Milne's 1926 book Winnie The Pooh into a horror re-imagining has quite taken the internet by storm for ruining everyone's childhood. The adorable creatures that we all loved as kids have become murderers thirsty for blood in the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed independent film, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey. And since the film, like the promotional poster, is out of the ordinary, renowned horror composer Andrew Scott Bell created a score that stays true to the film's premise: a violin transformed into a bee colony.

Bell revealed via Dread Central that his involvement with the film started with simple research. "Back in late May a day or so before the film went massively viral, I started seeing some online chatter about a Winnie the Pooh horror movie," Bell shared, adding: "I remember looking it up on IMDb and finding the director Rhys Frake-Waterfield on Instagram where his story had a screenshot of a person’s comment saying something to the effect of “your movie is ruining our childhoods”. His reaction was, “that’s what I’m trying to do, ruin everyone’s childhood.”

As he progressed, he came across Tyler Thackray's work as a luthier, well-known for dismantling traditional instruments to deconstruct existing musical notions. Bell loved the thought of "breaking things with intention" and saw Thackray's year-long bee-filled violin project, asking if he could use the instrument. "I was fascinated by this person and the way he thinks about music. Specifically, he and I share a passion for destroying long-standing musical traditions and rebuilding wild and fun creations from the rubble. I have this idea about music theory specifically that we should learn the rules, so we can break them with intention. What I saw in Tyler was someone who’s breaking things with intention. I loved it."

The forthcoming horror thriller film follows Winnie the Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) as they turn into cold-blooded murderers after Christopher Robin (Nikolei Leon) leaves them for college, leaving the two with fewer visits and food sources. Winnie the Pooh and Piglet became progressively hungry and felt left behind. After some time, Christopher returned to the forest to introduce his wife to his childhood buddies, but the supposed reunion getaway soon takes a bloody turn as the two anthropomorphic characters embark on a violent rampage.

