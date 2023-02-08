Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is interested in developing a shared universe of terrifying reinventions of classic children's tales, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which already found success at the Mexican box office over the weekend, finds Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) as feral and bloodthirsty murderers who embark on a violent rampage. The pair terrorize a group of college students and an adult version of Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon), who they hate for leaving them behind after growing up and not returning to the Hundred Acre Wood.

Some of the stories that Frake-Waterfiled would like to see adapted for the proposed shared universe are Peter Pan and Bambi. With a working title of Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, the adaptation is currently in development according to the director, although there is no projected release date as of yet. In Bambi: The Reckoning, Frake-Waterfield would transform the adorable white-tailed deer into an unstoppable killing machine. The Bambi project, like the Peter Pan adaptation, is merely a concept so far. The filmmaker has to plan out his schedule first, as he is also working on a sequel to Blood and Honey, which promises to be even more violent than the first installment.

Frake-Waterfield had previously mentioned Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Wrong Turn as inspirations for his terrifying adaptation. Those stories give the spotlight to relentless killers who inspire fear with their presence and their refusal to die, placing them, alongside Blood and Honey, in the slasher genre. With Michael Myers defeated in last year's Halloween Ends, perhaps it is time for the Hundred Acred Wood gang to step up and become new slasher icons of their own.

How Are These Adaptations Possible With Copyright?

The development and release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was possible thanks to the character entering the public domain. By staying away from concepts and trademarks exclusive to Disney's or anyone else's version of the characters, Frake-Waterfield was able to create this new horror story. This would explain Tigger's absense from the film, and the director will have to do the same with any upcoming adaptation in the franchise. While you might see an evil Peter Pan, don't expect him to sing the songs you know and love.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey releases in theaters nationwide on February 15.