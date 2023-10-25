Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has arrived on Peacock, the streamer announced. Last year’s surprise slasher hit took fans by storm with the horror spin on the classic character and his friends. The feature is edited, produced, written, and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who after the newfound success is now developing an entire universe of classic characters with a touch of gore and madness with multiple films.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Christopher Robin befriending the group of anthropomorphic creatures—Owl, Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet, and Pooh—in the Hundred Acre Wood. However, when he leaves for college his friends are left behind and years later upon his return to the woods Christopher Robin finds that time hasn’t taken kindly to his friends as they seek revenge on humankind.

Despite some backlash on characterization, the feature gained immense attention and popularity among the audiences catapulted the movie to a worldwide release, and made it a box office success. The featured cast includes Craig David Dowsett as Winnie-the-Pooh, Chris Cordell as Piglet, Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin, Frederick Dallaway as young Christopher Robin, Maria Taylor as Maria, Natasha Rose Mills as Jessica, Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice, Danielle Ronald as Zoe and many more.

‘Winne The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ is in the Works

Waterfield did not take long to follow up on the success of the 2022 film with a sequel and plans for a shared universe. With a bloated budget, Blood and Honey 2 revealed a new image with Pooh wielding a chainsaw in the sequel, garnering the fans’ interest. The director also plans to expand the franchise with projects under development like Bambi: The Reckoning, Cinderella’s Curse, and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. Speaking of the shared universe, he explained previously, “The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers." Adding that for crossovers, “People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh."

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is streaming on Peacock. You can know more about the movie here and check out the announcement below: